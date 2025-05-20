The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Bernard Jackman: The questions that remain after IRFU shut down the men's sevens programme
THE IRFU’S DECISION to shut down the men’s sevens programme was discussed by Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman on Monday’s episode of the Rugby Weekly Extra podcast.
Get the entire podcast episode below for the full conversation, including Murray and Bernard’s previews of the upcoming URC quarter-finals.
Podcast rugby weekly extra watch now