Bernard Jackman: The questions that remain after IRFU shut down the men's sevens programme

Bernard Jackman joined Murray Kinsella on Monday’s Rugby Weekly Extra.
1.23pm, 20 May 2025

The42.ie / YouTube

THE IRFU’S DECISION to shut down the men’s sevens programme was discussed by Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman on Monday’s episode of the Rugby Weekly Extra podcast.

Get the entire podcast episode below for the full conversation, including Murray and Bernard’s previews of the upcoming URC quarter-finals.

