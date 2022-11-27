The Big Dog shows Aintree credentials with victory at Navan's Troytown Handicap Chase

THE BIG DOG pounced on a mistake at the last by Lifetime Ambition to follow up his Munster National success in the Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan – and leave Peter Fahey dreaming of Aintree with his ever-improving nine-year-old.

Jessica Harrington’s runner-up had produced an exhibition of galloping and jumping in the hands of 7lb claimer Conor Smithers for the majority of the contest, leading the field along and still holding a length lead over his sole pursuer at the final obstacle.

However, with the petrol gauge flashing red, an untidy jump allowed Fahey’s 11-1 shot, who had been tracking the leader throughout, to storm clear on the run to the line in the hands of Keith Donoghue and defy the 8lb rise he received for winning at Limerick last month.

“I was telling the lads (Damien and Colin Kelly, owners) going to Limerick that he would improve a good bit from it but when he won, I was thinking how am I going to improve him from this,” said the winning trainer.

“He stepped up today and is a very lucky horse for me and the lads. It was a good performance today carrying the weight.

“The way he’s performing he could end up being a Grand National horse.”

Donoghue added: “I knew this lad stayed and I was glad to see a good pace in the race. He didn’t jump as well as he can today and the picture at the last won’t be great, but we got over it and I knew the finish here would suit.

“He’s a real stayer and was always going to keep finding for me. When he got to the front his ears were pricked, he’d loads left. It’s brilliant.”

The Davy Russell-ridden Death Duty finished best of the Gordon Elliott battalion in third, with stablemate Coko Beach in the hands of American champion jockey Parker Hendricks taking fourth.

Meanwhile, Gordon Elliott’s Fil Dor dazzled on his chasing debut as the big clash between the 10-11 favourite and Saint Roi lived up to expectations at Navan on Sunday.

Both jumped with precision as they turned the Boardsmill Stud Irish EBF Beginners Chase into a match by the time the field had passed the winning post for the first time and were heading out into the country.

Eventual third Gallant John Joe was the only one in the same parish by the time the Triumph Hurdle runner-up and Willie Mullins’ Champion Hurdle fourth entered the home straight matching strides.

There was still nothing between the pair two out, as Jack Kennedy aboard the winner and Mark Walsh on Saint Roi began to get animated in the saddle – and it was Fil Dor who was shading matters at the last before stretching out for a four-length success.

“Jack said it rode a proper race. He was foot perfect apart from one down the back that he landed on top of,” said Elliott.

Gavin Cooney

“It’s great for Andy and Gemma (Brown, owners) who are here today. They don’t get over too often so it’s nice for them.

“You couldn’t but be happy with him and I’d imagine he’ll go to Leopardstown at Christmas.”

Kennedy said: “I was always very happy and down to the last he really pricked his ears. He can be a little bit lazy but he measured it up, popped over it and galloped away to the line.

“I pressed Saint Roi a bit after the fourth-last and tried to get him under pressure early. This lad stays very well so I was always happy that I had him covered.”

