This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 14 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Sheer passion and emotion' - Last night's episode of The Game was a big hit

Yet again, the RTÉ series left GAA people across the length and breadth of the country brimming with pride.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 11:20 AM
15 minutes ago 452 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4764996
The episode starts out at Limerick's 2018 All-Ireland final win.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The episode starts out at Limerick's 2018 All-Ireland final win.
The episode starts out at Limerick's 2018 All-Ireland final win.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ANOTHER WEEK, ANOTHER great GAA documentary.

We were treated to another fantastic episode of The Game on RTÉ last night, this episode entitled ‘The Big Show’ with excitement well and truly building ahead of Sunday’s 2019 All-Ireland hurling final.

With the traditional pairing of Kilkenny and Tipperary set to lock horns at Croke Park this weekend and Brian Cody and Liam Sheedy going head-to-head on the line, the episode explored the intensity of All-Ireland final day. 

Through unseen footage and interviews with current and former players and managers including Joe Canning, Sean Óg Ó’Hailpín, Martin Storey and Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton, we got a taste for just how much it means.

Starting with Limerick’s big day last August, we took a trip through time — and through the great battles for the Liam MacCarthy Cup. From smiles and laughter to tears, with raw emotion and passion on show throughout; we enjoyed every second.

What a game it is. 

hogan Source: Vincent Hogan/Twitter.

murphy Source: Gary Murphy/Twitter.

lane Source: Aoife Lane/Twitter.

brophy Source: Shane Brophy/Twitter.

byrne Source: Brendan Byrne/Twitter.

henry Source: Henry Martin/Twitter.

antrim Source: Antrim GAA/Twitter.

john Source: _johnball_11/Twitter.

mark Source: Mark McDonnell/Twitter.

rach Source: Rachael Flynn/Twitter.

col Source: Colm O'Callaghan/Twitter.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie