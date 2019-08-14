'Sheer passion and emotion' - Last night's episode of The Game was a big hit

ANOTHER WEEK, ANOTHER great GAA documentary.

We were treated to another fantastic episode of The Game on RTÉ last night, this episode entitled ‘The Big Show’ with excitement well and truly building ahead of Sunday’s 2019 All-Ireland hurling final.

With the traditional pairing of Kilkenny and Tipperary set to lock horns at Croke Park this weekend and Brian Cody and Liam Sheedy going head-to-head on the line, the episode explored the intensity of All-Ireland final day.

Through unseen footage and interviews with current and former players and managers including Joe Canning, Sean Óg Ó’Hailpín, Martin Storey and Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton, we got a taste for just how much it means.

Starting with Limerick’s big day last August, we took a trip through time — and through the great battles for the Liam MacCarthy Cup. From smiles and laughter to tears, with raw emotion and passion on show throughout; we enjoyed every second.

What a game it is.

If #Hurling's all that's on your mind this week, this new episode of #TheGame is just what you need! Watch it tonight on @RTE tonight at 9:30pm! #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/poDrr8Dh7B — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 13, 2019

