Sunday 10 April 2022
McIlroy hits sensational 64 to move to second behind Scheffler at the Masters

The final round is ongoing at Augusta.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Apr 2022, 10:54 PM
1 hour ago 7,767 Views 6 Comments
Rory McIlroy celebrates his birdie at the last.
Updated 18 minutes ago

RORY MCILROY HIT a sensational bunker shot at the last for birdie to crown a stunning final round of 64 at the Masters.

The four-time Major winner is -7 for the tournament and is in second place, three shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler who is out on the course.

McIlroy began in a strong fashion as he picked up shots on the 1st and 3rd, built up further momentum with consecutive birdies on the 7th and 8th, before chipping in off the green on the par-four 10th. His round got even better with an eagle on the par-five 13th, before he rounded things off in style at the 18th.

Scottie Scheffler continues to dictate the pace, he’s on -11, with Cameron Smith four shots behind in second place.

Shane Lowry is one-under for his round, an impressive fightback after a triple-bogey on the par-three fourth. The Offaly native has four birdies on his front nine and is -3 for the tournament.

He picked up a shot on the second before that mishap on the 4th after his tee shot, yet his recovery has been admirable with birdies arriving on the 6th, 8th and 9th, as Lowry moves onto the back nine.

Waterford’s Seamus Power struck 70 in his final round after a trio of 74s before then. That got Power to +4 for the tournament and in line for a top 30 finish.

His front nine featured three birdies and a bogey, but he was back to level par for the day with a dropped shot on 12. 

The 2021 Barbasol winner finished in style with birdies arriving on the par-five 13th and the par-three 16th. 

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

