Shamrock Rovers' European opponents see top striker move to Saudi

ONE OF SHAMROCK Rovers opponents in the group stage of the Uefa Conference League have been dealt a major blow as their leading striker has transferred to Saudi Arabia.

The New Saints striker Brad Young has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Orobah in what is understood to be a record transfer fee for the Welsh Premier League.

Young was Welsh football’s leading scorer last season with 22 goals and helped TNS secure a historic place in the Europa Conference League group stage.

TNS are due to travel to Tallaght Stadium on Thursday 7 November to face Shamrock Rovers.

Announcing the deal on its official X account, the Saudi club said: “Brad Young, welcome to Al-Orobah stronghold.

“Al-Orobah officially completes the contracting procedures with England U21 striker Brad Young (21 years old) for one season to represent the first team in the Saudi Roshen League.”

Young joins former Premier League trio Kurt Zouma, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jean Michael Seri at Al-Orobah, who have lost their opening two Saudi Pro League games.

Brad Young in the #JDCymruPremier:



2⃣5⃣ Games

2⃣4⃣ Wins

2⃣2⃣ Goals

🏆 2023/24 Title winner and invincible

🔥 2023/24 Golden Boot winner

🏅 2023/24 Young Player of the Season



The forward departs @tnsfc for @ALOROBAH_FC 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/1UyxlAxfds — JD Cymru Leagues 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@CymruLeagues) September 2, 2024

The former Aston Villa academy graduate was 17 when he was randomly attacked in a Solihull park in May 2020 and suffered a 12cm knife wound.

Young needed an operation and three blood transfusions to survive, telling the PA news agency in July: “As I was lying there I was asking whether I could play football again.”

After loan spells at Ayr and Carlisle, Young joined TNS in September 2023 and his goals helped them become the first JD Cymru Premier side to reach the group stage of a European competition.

TNS start those fixtures away to Italian giants Fiorentina on 3 October and also play FC Astana (Kazakhstan), Shamrock Rovers, Djurgarden (Sweden), Panathinaikos (Greece) and NK Celje (Slovenia) before Christmas.

Meanwhile Uefa have imposed an away ticket price cap for club competitions, starting this season.

The move will mean Shamrock Rovers fans will have to pay a maximum of €20 in the Conference League for games.

Fans will have to pay a maximum of €60 for Champions League games, and €40 in the Europa League.