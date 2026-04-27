Donald Trump's Turnberry overlooked as The Open set for 2028 return to Lytham

THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP golf will return to Royal Lytham and St Annes in 2028, tournament organisers the R&A announced on Monday, with Donald Trump’s Turnberry course again overlooked.

It is the first time the major will have been played at the links course, near Blackpool in England’s north-west, since 2012.

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The 156th Open will take place slightly later than normal, between 3 and 6 August, to accommodate the 2028 Olympics, being held in Los Angeles.

Royal Birkdale will host this year’s event, with attendance set to surpass 300,000 for the first time, before returning to St Andrews in 2027.

Chief executive Mark Darbon said the R&A was still open to hosting their landmark event at Turnberry, but off-course logistical challenges remain to be resolved.

The Scottish course, which was bought by Trump in 2014, has not hosted the Open since 2009.

“Turnberry is still in our thinking — we really like the golf course and we know that there are some logistical challenges primarily off the course (in terms of) road, rail and accommodation infrastructure,” said Darbon.

“As you know, in the same way that there are with many of our venues, there are some things that we need to overcome to facilitate a modern Open Championship.”

– © AFP 2026