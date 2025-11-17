Hosting The Open at Portrush was worth €318m* to Northern Ireland

TWO INDEPENDENT STUDIES have estimated that hosting The Open Championship at Royal Portrush this year was worth more than €318 million (£280m) “in economic benefit” for Northern Ireland.

Over a quarter of million spectators attended the fourth and final Major of the golf season, which was won in emphatic fashion by world number one Scottie Scheffler, making it the biggest sporting event ever staged in Northern Ireland.

An study conducted by the Sports Industry Research Centre at Sheffield Hallam University calculated the total economic impact of hosting the event at over €100m (£89.2), while a separate study conducted by YouGov valued the “global exposure” at €217m (£191m) in “destination marketing benefit”.

Both independent research studies were commissioned by organisers The R&A and Tourism Northern Ireland.

Figures released by The R&A on Monday showed that 16.7% of spectators over the course of the tournament were from the Republic of Ireland.