Tuesday 11 February, 2020
38-year-old ‘Tubbercurry Tornado’ returns for 20th League of Ireland season

Raf Cretaro has put retirement on hold, after penning a deal that will keep him at Finn Harps for the 2020 season.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 4:06 PM
Raf Cretaro (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Raf Cretaro (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

VETERAN STAR RAF Cretaro is set for a 20th season playing in the League of Ireland.

After contemplating retirement, the 38-year-old player has decided on another stint with Finn Harps, who he helped save from relegation last season.

Cretaro is best known as a Sligo Rovers legend, having made over 500 appearances for the Bit O’ Red.

After helping Ollie Horgan’s side win their promotion-relegation play-off against Drogheda last year, his initial instinct was to end his distinguished career in Irish football.

“At the end of the season, I wasn’t sure whether to go or not,” he said. “I kept in contact with Ollie over the break and he’s a great man for persuading you and giving you the confidence in your ability to go out and perform. It didn’t take much mind you, I’m delighted to be back for another year.”

Harps boss Ollie Horgan added: “Look, you can’t deny Raf’s quality, and what he can give us. He played a big role in our survival last year and I’m happy he’s decided to comeback for us for another season. Some thanks must also go to the members 500 club for their backing in helping the squad come together.”

