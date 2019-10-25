This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Presenting 'She Can! The Colouring Book for Tomorrow's Irish Sports Stars'

We’ve teamed up with award-winning illustrator Chris Judge to inspire the next generation of Irish champions and medallists.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Oct 2019, 3:05 PM
18 minutes ago 776 Views 3 Comments
“I’M GOING TO be in this one day.”

That was the reaction from Caoimhe, aged eight, when we told her about our plans to produce a colouring book featuring some of Ireland’s best-known female athletes.

Today, The42 are very proud to present She Can! The Colouring Book for Tomorrow’s Irish Sports Stars.

We’ve teamed up with award-winning illustrator Chris Judge (Danger is Everywhere; Brilliant) to create 21 different pictures which will inspire the next generation of Irish champions and medallists.

From undisputed world champion Katie Taylor to codebreaking footballer Sarah Rowe and track icon Gina Akpe-Moses, we had no shortage of incredible athletes to choose from. 

As well as Chris’s brilliant images, you can find out all about your favourite athletes. If they were invisible for a day, where would they go and what would they do? What makes them feel brave? And who is their sporting hero?

Colour them in, tear them out, and hang them on your bedroom wall. And on the very last page, draw a picture of yourself playing your favourite sport and tell us what you would eat if you could only have one food for an entire year.

And always remember: if she can, so can you!

Priced at €7.99, She Can! is available to order here now at The42.shop, and will be available in Eason, Dubray Books and all good bookshops from next week. 

She Can! The Colouring Book for Tomorrow’s Irish Sports Stars is available Order it here for €7.99:

