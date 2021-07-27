Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
The42 GAA Weekly: and then there were six in the race for Liam

Maurice Brosnan, Fintan O’Toole and Colin Ryan enjoy a sos uisce and some hurling chat.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 12:01 PM
Source: Highlights from The42 Membership/SoundCloud

WE’RE DOWN TO the business end now.

The42 hurling crew – Maurice Brosnan, Fintan O’Toole and Clare All-Ireland winner Colin Ryan – are back to reflect on the weekend.

They discuss Tony Kelly’s greatness despite that late miss, consider Waterford’s impressive performance, Galway’s exit and where Cork are ahead of another huge weekend. 

The42 Team

