Monday 27 July, 2020
This week for The42 members: David Walsh on his career, the Rise of Kenny and an original Tim MacGabhann story

We’ve another packed schedule for our supporters.

By Adrian Russell Monday 27 Jul 2020, 2:56 PM
1 hour ago 614 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5160826
Some of this week's highlights.
PACKED WITH MORE bangers than a surprise Taylor Swift album, produced by The National during lockdown… this is what we’ve got lined up for members of The42 this week.  

Our guest on Behind The Lines, our sportswriting podcast, is Sunday Times Chief Sportswriter, David Walsh. We’ve been waiting a while for this.

It’s an epic conversation between David and Gavin Cooney, which we’ve decided to split into two parts. The first covers his new book, The Russian Affair along with his early days as editor of the Leitrim Observer.

There’s plenty of chat about Lance Armstrong in this part along with a whole lot else. It’s worth the cost of entry alone. 

From one Noresider to another; we’ll also release the latest story from our Bylines Project, in which we ask authors we admire and read to write about sport. We’ve been lucky to have Donal Ryan, Tadhg Coakley and Eimear Ryan so far, and this week, the brilliant Tim MacGabhann lets us see his work. 

A former investigative reporter, the Kilkenny native now lives in Mexico City and is the author of Call Him Mine, which was somewhat inspired by his time covering the cartels as well, as his own experiences.

His story for us, ‘Perfectly Bright and Perfectly Still’ will be distributed to members by email tomorrow and in a bespoke Instagram format.  

This morning, Murray Kinsella dialled up vastly-experienced analyst — and friend of The42Eoin Toolan in Australia for an in-depth, long-distance chat on Rugby Weekly Extra.

They discussed the Crusaders’ first home defeat since 2016, whether Beauden Barrett is a 10 or a 15, and how the All Blacks and Wallabies might be shaping up.

Later in the week, Fintan O’Toole will attempt to man mark Limerick great, Ollie Moran in the latest instalment of Warriors, our GAA audio series. 

The guest list on How To Win At Dominoes is a who’s who of Irish sporting management talent. Shane Keegan will unveil the latest interrogation of a top coach on Thursday, having already talked to the likes of Stuart Lancaster, Paul McGinley, Derek McGrath, Padraig Harrington, Garry Keegan and many others.

On Friday, producer Kevin Brannigan’s retracing of the new Ireland manager’s coaching career will see us alight in the east of Scotland. The Rise of Kenny has covered Longford, Bohs and Derry; now, it’s next stop Dunfermline.

We’ll also have Insider newsletters throughout the week and the extensive archive, produced with members’ support, is available for completists. 

The membership scheme helps us continue to produce the sports journalism you expect from The42. You can learn more about the benefits and how to join here.

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

