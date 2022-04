This week has marked the retirements of two of Leinster and Ireland's great opensides, Dan Leavy (effective immediately), and Seán O'Brien (retiring at the end of the season). How many Champions Cup medals do they have between them? 2 3

4 5

Following the draw in Doha, which of these countries will not feature in the opening fixture of the Qatar World Cup later this year? Qatar The Netherlands

Senegal

Which of these Irish stars is set to play in the AFLW Grand Final this Saturday? Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin) Cora Staunton (Mayo)

Orla O'Dwyer (Tipperary) Áine Tighe (Leitrim)

Waterford's National Hurling League success over Cork at Semple Stadium last Saturday was The Déise's first major trophy since... 2014 2015

2016 2017

Which Irish coach was Bordeaux-Bégles boss Christophe Urios angrily describing when he said: "He goes to the stands, he causes shit in the stands. He goes to the sideline, he causes shit on the sideline. He is insufferable." Mike Prendergast (Racing 92) Ronan O'Gara (La Rochelle)

James Coughlan (Brive) Donnacha Ryan (La Rochelle)

What is unusual about the new Swedish women's national football team's jersey which made headlines upon its unveiling midweek? It contains a portrait of the late Marie Fredriksson, lead vocalist in pop group Roxette. Adidas described its synthetic material as 'köttbullsäker' ('meatball-proof'), i.e. impervious to stains.

It contains written instructions as to how to stand a chance of beating Sweden, currently ranked no.2 in the world. It's designed by popular Swedish fashion giant H&M, who initially refused to make it in yellow.

What did Burnley manager Sean Dyche claim he told his players about Frank Lampard's Everton at half-time of their crucial Premier League relegation clash on Wednesday? 'This lot don't know how to win a game.' 'Their manager was right the other day: they don't have a bollock between them.'

'Everton? More like Neverton, because we're never losing to these.' 'Let's see how this lot fancy a trip to Huddersfield next year because I don't know about you, but I'm never going back there.'

Which of these former Masters champions finished his first round tied for third, and well in the hunt to win another green jacket? Tiger Woods Adam Scott

Danny Willett Charl Schwartzel

This season's NBA playoffs will be shorn of one of the league's great stars. Which of these players will not feature after their franchise was mathematically eliminated from playoff contention? Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) LeBron James (LA Lakers)

Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)