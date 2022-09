Which Tipperary legend did new Waterford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald add to his backroom team this week? Lar Corbett Brendan Cummins

Eoin Kelly Tommy Dunne

Who became the first player to score a hat-trick for three different teams in the Champions League this week? Leroy Sané Robert Lewandowski

Olivier Giroud Antoine Griezmann

Who stunned Rafael Nadal by handing the Spaniard his earliest US Open loss in six years on Monday? Carlos Alcaraz Frances Tiafoe

Casper Ruud Matteo Berrettini

Who scored the only goal of the game in Ireland's 1-0 win over Slovakia on Tuesday? Katie McCabe Lily Agg

Denise O’Sullivan Louise Quinn

Waterford legend Dan Shanahan has called time on his club hurling career after 30 seasons at adult level with which club? Lismore De La Salle

Mount Sion Ballygunner

Which French rugby star has been forced to end his career in France due to a health issue? Teddy Thomas Cyril Baille

Virimi Vakatawa Uini Atonio

Derry's Ethan Doherty, Dublin’s Lee Gannon and Galway’s Jack Glynn are the three nominees for the 2022 PwC GAA-GPA Young Footballer of the Year award. Who won the award last year? Matthew Tierney Darragh Canavan

Eoghan McLaughlin Oisín Mullin

Which golfer made the following statement when asked about the presence of some LIV Golf members at the BMW PGA at Wentworth: ‘There are certain guys I just can’t stand them being here, to be honest’ Rory McIlroy Matt Fitzpatrick

Adam Scott Shane Lowry

Galway star Shane Walsh made his much-anticipated bow for Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin SFC last weekend. Who did Crokes beat in that group stage win? St Vincent's Ballyboden St Enda's

Templeogue Synge Street Cuala