Based on November, who looks most primed to win next year's Rugby World Cup?

Ireland, France, England, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa: who is best poised to go the whole way next year?

THERE ARE STILL a couple of November tests remaining but while England, South Africa, Wales and Australia will finish their campaigns this weekend, Ireland put a bow on theirs with a hard-earned victory over the Aussies at the Aviva Stadium.

On today’s Rugby Weekly Extra podcast for The42 members, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey were joined by former Leinster and Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman as well as former Irish national-team performance analyst Eoin Toolan to assess not only Saturday’s home-record-equalling victory over the Wallabies, but Ireland’s November series as a whole.

During the first 60 or so minutes of the pod, the four lads also delved into the poorly handled HIA incident involving Aussie scrum-half Nic White, England’s ‘cowardly’ decision to kick the ball out after levelling with New Zealand in remarkable circumstances, and a historic day for Georgian rugby in Cardiff.

Before they wrapped, Gavan asked Bernard, Eoin and Murray to each name the side which they would most like to be as we enter this World Cup year, and they each had different answers — none of which were ‘Ireland.’ Here were their thoughts:

Murray Kinsella: “It’s France. We’re almost all sleeping on them because they’ve been so consistent. They just keep winning. The depth they have outside their squad is ludicrous so even if things change in the next eight or nine months with injury, I think they can cope with and absorb it. They’ve got home advantage, they’ve got so many world-class players. They were roundly snubbed at the World Rugby awards last night; I think it was a little bit baffling that there weren’t more French players involved based on what they’ve done!

“They have a really good coaching team and they’re on an absolute mission with that home World Cup. Maybe you could say they’ve peaked too early… But I look at all their performances and I think they can still get better, and they have so many weapons to do so.

For me, they’re favourites and they’re the best side in the world right now, in my opinion.

Bernard Jackman: “I’m going left-field, here. I actually wouldn’t mind being in Australia’s shoes. I believe in their coaching staff. I think that with no Samu Kerevi, no Quade Cooper, with the injuries they’ve had, they showed on Saturday that they’re going to get a handle on their kicking game — and I actually thought that they had a huge amount of power.

“They’re in a very tough group [with Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal] but they’re on the easier side of the draw if they get out.

I wouldn’t put much money on them but I think we know about France, we know about Ireland, we know about South Africa… For me, Australia, as long as the ARU board don’t shit themselves and get rid of Dave Rennie, I think they’ll win next week in Cardiff, they’ll have had six weeks together, and I wouldn’t swap them for many teams.

Eoin Toolan: “South Africa. I hate saying it, too, because they’ve already won three World Cups — but they’ve won one of them in France. I think at this World Cup, there is going to be so much pressure on the referee and TMO. I think Rassie understands what he’s doing in the background, building a kind of portfolio of issues with World Rugby. Now, maybe it’ll come back to bite them but I think he’s been very systematic in what he’s doing.

“They have a cup-winning team. They play that low-risk rugby. I know there’s been a little bit of expansion in terms of what they do but they’re designed for cup rugby and at this stage, I don’t think they’ll be a million miles away — them or France — next year.”

Ireland celebrate at the final whistle against Australia. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

As for Ireland, whose win over Australia was dissected in the first half of the podcast, Gavan asked the three Rugby Weekly Extra analysts to grade their November campaign as a total body of work. On this, at least, all three were in agreement:

Eoin Toolan: “I’d go with a B+. I think the questions that we were concerned about — particularly against South Africa and that profile of team: power, set piece — have been answered. Paul O’Connell’s portfolio has definitely taken a step up. Three wins, 12 in a row now at the Aviva, they’ve continued that momentum.

“As I pointed to earlier in the pod, I think there’s been a little bit of regression in terms of the attack which takes them from an A to a B+, but we’re still in a bloody good position going into the Six Nations next year.”

Bernard Jackman: “I think B+ is fair. Probably in terms of performance, it was a B, but I think in terms of squad depth, we’ve added to that — that’s an A-, so that brings us to around a B+. Very good place to be.”

Murray Kinsella: “I’m happy with the lads’ markings. I thought the performance against South Africa was really good. I know it was very close in the end but it showed a different side to Ireland, as well. I think they’re probably glad it’s not an A+ at this stage!”

You can listen to the full episode by joining The42 at members.the42.ie. In the meantime, let us know your own thoughts: which country do you believe is best positioned to go the whole way at next year’s Rugby World Cup in France? Have your say in the poll and/or the comments section below.

