James Lowe on his way to scoring for Leinster.

MACK HANSEN HAS had a good start to life as an Ireland international in the opening two rounds of the Six Nations, but James Lowe’s return to fitness means head coach Andy Farrell faces a big decision on the left wing.

Lowe was brilliant for Ireland last November and would almost certainly have continued in the number 11 shirt only for a hamstring injury to rule him out of the Six Nations games against Wales and France.

However, the 29-year-old has been recalled to Farrell’s squad after returning to action for Leinster on Saturday with a try-scoring performance off the bench against the Ospreys.

As discussed by Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella on today’s edition of The42 Rugby Weekly Extra – an analysis podcast available to members of The42 every week – Farrell will now consider bringing Lowe back onto Ireland’s left wing against Italy on Sunday.

“It’s always a concern when you’ve had a soft-tissue injury how you’re going to come back when you get into real game situations, but he showed no ill effects on his first touch for his try,” said Eoin, who has worked as an analyst for Ireland and the Melbourne Rebels.

“There’s a bit of an Irish jig at one stage to beat the Ospreys’ left winger and he showed that his top-end speed hasn’t been diminished from that soft-tissue injury.

“That trusty left foot looked in a really good space and I was impressed with his cameo.

“There’s not many with his profile in the world game, those game-breakers who can just make things happen.

“We’re always quick to point out the failures of players. There has been a huge emphasis on the defensive side of his game and what he lacks there, clearly it’s an area he has worked on.

“But what he provides in an attacking sense is unmatched in Irish rugby. He has such great game sense. He turns up for the scrum-halves, he turns up inside the 10s, his work-rate off the ball is exceptional and he just loves getting the ball in his hands.

“He stresses opposition defences. We talked about it after Ireland’s game against France – that France were willing to kick long and infield against Ireland because they didn’t feel that Ireland posed much of a threat from the backfield particularly with Keenan and Conway.

“Lowe just gives you that x-factor. He makes things happen, he’s a big body, can break tackles, and has that wonderful offloading ability.

“It will really be a shot to the arm for Andy Farrell and you would think Lowe is likely to go straight back into the Ireland side.”

