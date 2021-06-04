BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 4 June 2021
Advertisement

Yannick Bolasie among a group of players to be released by Everton

Josh King, Theo Walcott and Muhamed Besic are also exiting the club.

By Press Association Friday 4 Jun 2021, 2:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,303 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5458112
Everton's Yannick Bolasie (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Everton's Yannick Bolasie (file pic).
Everton's Yannick Bolasie (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett

Updated at 14.26

FORMER ENGLAND international Theo Walcott and Yannick Bolasie are among a group of players to be released by Everton when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

The Toffees have announced that the 32-year-old striker, who arrived in a £20million switch from Arsenal in January 2018 and made 23 appearances for first club Southampton on loan last season, is to leave Goodison Park ahead of re-signing for the Saints on a permanent deal.

They will be joined by Norway international Josh King, who signed a short-term deal in January, and Muhamed Besic, while on-loan keeper Robin Olsen will return to parent club Roma.

An Everton statement said: “Everton can confirm Joshua King, Theo Walcott, Yannick Bolasie and Muhamed Besic will leave the club when their current contracts expire at the end of the month, while on-loan goalkeeper Robin Olsen will return to his parent club Roma.

“Everton wishes to thank all departing players for their contribution throughout their time at the club.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

In all, Walcott made 85 appearances for the club and scored 11 goals, while King came off the bench on 11 occasions, but did not manage to score.

Bolasie, a £25million signing from Crystal Palace in August 2016, had a series of loan spells away from Merseyside after struggling to force his way into the team, with Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough his most recent destination, while Bosnia and Herzegovina international Besic had two spells on Teesside and spent the 2019-20 season at Sheffield United.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie