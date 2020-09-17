Liverpool agree fee with Bayern Munich for Thiago Alcantara - report

LIVERPOOL ARE REPORTEDLY close to getting their man after agreeing to pay Bayern Munich €30 million for Thiago Alcantara.

The Premier League champions have only signed Greek defender Konstantinos Tsimikas as back-up to Andy Robertson so far in this transfer window, but made the Spanish international their primary target.

This morning, James Pearce of The Athletic is reporting that the clubs have agreed a fee for the player, who has one year left on his current contract after turning down an extension with the current European champions in order to seek a new challenge.

29-year-old Alcantara, a product of Barcelona’s La Masia, is widely regarded as one of the top midfielders in the world thanks to his ability to control the tempo of a game with his vision and range of passing.

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool have now made their move for Thiago Alcantara. Understand that a fee of around 30million Euros has been agreed with Bayern Munich for the Spain international. What a signing for the Premier League champions. https://t.co/l7XMlrBPKj — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 17, 2020

The son of Brazilian World Cup winner Mazinho, he made his first-team debut at Barca as an 18-year-old in 2009. Winning to La Liga titles, the Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup, he then decided to leave the Catalan giants for Germany in 2013.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

At Bayern, Thiago has continued to rack up the silverware with seven Bundesliga medals, four German Cups, another Club World Cup and this season’s Champions League.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!