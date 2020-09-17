BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

Liverpool agree fee with Bayern Munich for Thiago Alcantara - report

The Premier League champions will pay €30 million for the Spanish midfielder’s services.

By Ben Blake Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 10:26 AM
13 minutes ago 543 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5207015
Alcantara training with Bayern last week.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Alcantara training with Bayern last week.
Alcantara training with Bayern last week.
Image: Imago/PA Images

LIVERPOOL ARE REPORTEDLY close to getting their man after agreeing to pay Bayern Munich €30 million for Thiago Alcantara. 

The Premier League champions have only signed Greek defender Konstantinos Tsimikas as back-up to Andy Robertson so far in this transfer window, but made the Spanish international their primary target.  

This morning, James Pearce of The Athletic is reporting that the clubs have agreed a fee for the player, who has one year left on his current contract after turning down an extension with the current European champions in order to seek a new challenge.

29-year-old Alcantara, a product of Barcelona’s La Masia, is widely regarded as one of the top midfielders in the world thanks to his ability to control the tempo of a game with his vision and range of passing.

The son of Brazilian World Cup winner Mazinho, he made his first-team debut at Barca as an 18-year-old in 2009. Winning to La Liga titles, the Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup, he then decided to leave the Catalan giants for Germany in 2013.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

At Bayern, Thiago has continued to rack up the silverware with seven Bundesliga medals, four German Cups, another Club World Cup and this season’s Champions League.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie