Dublin: 18°C Sunday 30 May 2021
Henry rejoins Belgium's coaching staff for Euro 2020 and departs BBC punditry role

Henry served as second assistant to manager Roberto Martinez during Belgium’s run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

By Press Association Sunday 30 May 2021, 6:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,354 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5452897
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

FORMER FRANCE INTERNATIONAL Thierry Henry will rejoin Belgium’s coaching staff for their Euro 2020 campaign.

Henry served as second assistant to manager Roberto Martinez during Belgium’s run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup.

Henry, Arsenal’s all-time leading scorer, was then promoted to Martinez’s number two before he became the manager of Monaco in October of the same year.

The Belgium national team tweeted: “Unfinished business. We welcome back Thierry Henry in the staff for #EURO2020!”

Henry most recently served as the manager of MLS side Montreal Impact before quitting his post in February.

The 43-year-old, who also played for Barcelona and Monaco, was due to be part of the BBC’s punditry team for this summer’s tournament.

But the broadcaster announced he will no longer be involved.

“It is with much sadness that I can no longer be with all my friends and the wonderful team at the BBC during the European Championships this summer,” said Henry in a BBC statement.

“When I was asked to rejoin the Belgium National team staff, it was an opportunity that was impossible to turn down.

“I’m deeply thankful for the understanding that the BBC have shown in allowing me to take this opportunity.”

Belgium, who are considered among the favourites to win the tournament, have been paired with Russia, Finland and Denmark in Group B.

They open their campaign against Russia on 12 June.

Press Association

