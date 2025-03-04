Advertisement
More Stories
FreeFriends Reunited

How to handle Ireland: Thierry Henry joins France camp ahead of Six Nations showdown

France football legend spoke to Fabien Galthié’s side at their Marcoussis training base on Sunday.
4.01pm, 4 Mar 2025

BEFORE YOU ASK: yes, it was 16 years ago, and yes, we’re still banging on about it.

France were joined by a special guest last weekend as they ramped up their preparations for Saturday’s Six Nations showdown in Dublin — a man who knows all about handling Ireland, Thierry Henry.

The France football legend spoke to Fabien Galthié’s side at their Marcoussis training base on Sunday, where he was presented with a signed jersey by Les Bleus’ captain Antoine Dupont.

According to L’Equipe, there is no indication that Henry’s infamous handball in the 2010 World Cup play-off against Ireland came up in conversation — but it’s probably safe to assume that the significance of this particular guest in this particular week wasn’t entirely lost on Galthié and his players.

Related Reads
Wales wing Josh Adams ruled out of Scotland clash through injury
Furlong 'full of energy' as he takes part in Ireland training
France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey has become one of the most dangerous wingers in the world

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie