How to handle Ireland: Thierry Henry joins France camp ahead of Six Nations showdown

BEFORE YOU ASK: yes, it was 16 years ago, and yes, we’re still banging on about it.

France were joined by a special guest last weekend as they ramped up their preparations for Saturday’s Six Nations showdown in Dublin — a man who knows all about handling Ireland, Thierry Henry.

The France football legend spoke to Fabien Galthié’s side at their Marcoussis training base on Sunday, where he was presented with a signed jersey by Les Bleus’ captain Antoine Dupont.

According to L’Equipe, there is no indication that Henry’s infamous handball in the 2010 World Cup play-off against Ireland came up in conversation — but it’s probably safe to assume that the significance of this particular guest in this particular week wasn’t entirely lost on Galthié and his players.

🇫🇷⚽️ Hier soir, une légende de football français, Champion du Monde 1998 et vice-Champion Olympique 2024, nous a fait l’honneur de sa présence.



✨🙏 Merci M. Thierry Henry pour ces moments de partage inspirants passés auprès de notre #XVdeFrance ! #NeFaisonsXV |… pic.twitter.com/8EzdKGgV5m — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) March 3, 2025