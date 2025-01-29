Three-time Olympian Thomas Barr announces retirement

THREE TIME OLYMPIAN, and European medallist Thomas Barr, has today announced his retirement from competitive athletics.

The Waterford native is regarded as one of the finest sprinters Ireland has ever produced. He achieved a historic bronze medal at the 2018 European Athletics Championships, becoming the first Irish male sprinter to win an outdoor European medal in the 84-year history of the event.

In 2016, Barr captivated the nation with his remarkable performance in the 400-meter hurdles Olympic final, finishing fourth in a blistering 47.97 seconds, setting a new Irish record that still stands today. He was also the University World Champion in 2015 and holds multiple Irish records in the 400m hurdles, including Senior, U23, and U20 categories. Over his career, he has won 12 national titles in the 400m hurdles.

In 2024, his final year competing as an international athlete, Thomas enjoyed groundbreaking success as part of the mixed 4x400m relay team who became European Champions in Rome and secured a bronze medal at the World Relay Championships.

A statement from Barr said, “I am grateful to all the people who have been part of my journey, especially my parents, for their support and my coaches, Drew and Hayley, who were central to my athletics performances.

“I have loved the sport from the day I joined Ferrybank AC as a young boy. I have cherished every moment, from winning national championships to breaking Irish records and representing my country on the European and World stage.

“I will never forget finishing fourth in the Rio Olympic Games and winning bronze at the European Championships in the 400m Hurdles.”

He added, “My final year gave me some magical moments; being on the mixed relay team that won a World medal and secured victory at the European Championships was incredible.

“I am grateful to Athletics Ireland and the team management for their support throughout my career. A big thank to you to the athletics community and the public who have cheered me on in both the good and bad times.

“As I close this chapter, I look forward to what the future holds and hope to stay connected to the sport that has shaped my life.”