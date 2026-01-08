Spurs boss Thomas Frank ‘didn’t notice’ he was drinking from Arsenal-branded cup

UNDER-FIRE TOTTENHAM BOSS Thomas Frank said it would have been “completely stupid” to knowingly drink from an Arsenal-branded cup ahead of a dramatic 3-2 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth.
The Dane’s unfortunate gaffe sparked outrage among sections of Spurs’ disgruntled fanbase after pictures circulated on social media.
Further pressure was piled on Frank as Antoine Semenyo bid a likely farewell to Bournemouth by firing home a dramatic added-time winner.
Leaders Arsenal – Tottenham’s bitter north London rivals – were the previous visitors to the Vitality Stadium, having celebrated a 3-2 success at the ground on Saturday.
“I definitely didn’t notice it,” Frank said of the cup.
“I think it’s fair to say we’re not winning every single football match so it would be absolutely, completely stupid of me to take a cup with Arsenal’s (emblem on).
“They have been in the changing room the game before us. It’s normal to take a cup, give me an espresso, I do that before every game, so I think actually it’s a little bit sad in football that I need to be asked a question about that.
“We’re definitely going in the wrong direction if we need to be worry about me having a cup with a logo of another club. Of course I would never do that. That’s extremely stupid.”
Joao Palhinha’s bicycle kick looked set to earn Frank a reprieve after first-half goals from Bournemouth duo Evanilson and Junior Kroupi overturned Mathys Tel’s early opener.
But Cherries star Semenyo, who is on the verge of a £65million move to Manchester City, smashed home his 10th goal of the season in the fifth minute of added time.
The loss left Tottenham with just two wins from their last 12 top-flight games and prompted heated exchanges between travelling fans and players at full-time.
“I think it’s fair to say everyone involved in Tottenham, it’s a tough one to take today,” said Frank.
“Hopefully everyone can see how hard we worked to get everything in the right direction.
“Overall the performance was good, especially the second half, in a game where we deserved to get more.
“That is extremely painful to be part of, so of course people are frustrated – that’s natural.
Advertisement
“It’s very tough to sit here right now and we haven’t got anything out of overall a good performance.”
Bournemouth’s victory ended an 11-match winless run.
Semenyo, who was celebrating his 26th birthday, was given a standing ovation when he was substituted moments after his winner before being serenaded by home supporters following the fairytale ending.
Boss Andoni Iraola said: “He deserved this moment; I’m happy football has given him this moment he will not forget.
“It’s not easy to do what he has done (play against Arsenal and Tottenham amid talks with City) because a lot of the players would have acted differently.
“He’s never found excuses. He was ready to give whatever we needed.
“We’ve pushed a lot to keep him until the last second here and it’s fair he leaves with the feeling he has had at the end: with the substitution, with the reception of the supporters. He has earned all this.
“I’m very happy for him because he’s a top player but especially a top person.”
Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, meanwhile, apologised to his club’s fans after Wednesday’s loss and took aim at key figures at the club.
Romero is no stranger to a controversial social media post and notably pointed out “the many obstacles that always existed and always will exist” when he paid tribute to sacked Ange Postecoglou on his Instagram page in June.
In another cryptic post, the World Cup winner questioned why “other people” at the club are not speaking, but claimed that “has been happening for several years”.
Daniel Levy left his role as chairman in September and chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was only appointed in April, but co-sporting director Johan Lange has been in place since 2023 and majority owners ENIC, which is run by the Lewis family trust, have only recently started to make more public statements through sources close to the family.
Romero wrote on Instagram: “Apologies to all fans of you who follow us everywhere, who are always there and will continue to be.
“We are responsible, there’s no doubt about that. I am the first. But we will keep facing up to it and trying to turn the situation around, for ourselves and for the club.
At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don’t — as has been happening for several years now. They only show up when things are going well.
“We’ll stay here, working, sticking together and giving our all to turn things around. Especially at times like this, keeping quiet, working harder and moving forward all together, is part of football.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Spurs boss Thomas Frank ‘didn’t notice’ he was drinking from Arsenal-branded cup
LAST UPDATE | 30 mins ago
UNDER-FIRE TOTTENHAM BOSS Thomas Frank said it would have been “completely stupid” to knowingly drink from an Arsenal-branded cup ahead of a dramatic 3-2 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth.
The Dane’s unfortunate gaffe sparked outrage among sections of Spurs’ disgruntled fanbase after pictures circulated on social media.
Further pressure was piled on Frank as Antoine Semenyo bid a likely farewell to Bournemouth by firing home a dramatic added-time winner.
Leaders Arsenal – Tottenham’s bitter north London rivals – were the previous visitors to the Vitality Stadium, having celebrated a 3-2 success at the ground on Saturday.
“I definitely didn’t notice it,” Frank said of the cup.
“I think it’s fair to say we’re not winning every single football match so it would be absolutely, completely stupid of me to take a cup with Arsenal’s (emblem on).
“They have been in the changing room the game before us. It’s normal to take a cup, give me an espresso, I do that before every game, so I think actually it’s a little bit sad in football that I need to be asked a question about that.
“We’re definitely going in the wrong direction if we need to be worry about me having a cup with a logo of another club. Of course I would never do that. That’s extremely stupid.”
Joao Palhinha’s bicycle kick looked set to earn Frank a reprieve after first-half goals from Bournemouth duo Evanilson and Junior Kroupi overturned Mathys Tel’s early opener.
But Cherries star Semenyo, who is on the verge of a £65million move to Manchester City, smashed home his 10th goal of the season in the fifth minute of added time.
The loss left Tottenham with just two wins from their last 12 top-flight games and prompted heated exchanges between travelling fans and players at full-time.
“I think it’s fair to say everyone involved in Tottenham, it’s a tough one to take today,” said Frank.
“Hopefully everyone can see how hard we worked to get everything in the right direction.
“Overall the performance was good, especially the second half, in a game where we deserved to get more.
“That is extremely painful to be part of, so of course people are frustrated – that’s natural.
“It’s very tough to sit here right now and we haven’t got anything out of overall a good performance.”
Bournemouth’s victory ended an 11-match winless run.
Semenyo, who was celebrating his 26th birthday, was given a standing ovation when he was substituted moments after his winner before being serenaded by home supporters following the fairytale ending.
Boss Andoni Iraola said: “He deserved this moment; I’m happy football has given him this moment he will not forget.
“It’s not easy to do what he has done (play against Arsenal and Tottenham amid talks with City) because a lot of the players would have acted differently.
“He’s never found excuses. He was ready to give whatever we needed.
“We’ve pushed a lot to keep him until the last second here and it’s fair he leaves with the feeling he has had at the end: with the substitution, with the reception of the supporters. He has earned all this.
“I’m very happy for him because he’s a top player but especially a top person.”
Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, meanwhile, apologised to his club’s fans after Wednesday’s loss and took aim at key figures at the club.
Romero is no stranger to a controversial social media post and notably pointed out “the many obstacles that always existed and always will exist” when he paid tribute to sacked Ange Postecoglou on his Instagram page in June.
In another cryptic post, the World Cup winner questioned why “other people” at the club are not speaking, but claimed that “has been happening for several years”.
Daniel Levy left his role as chairman in September and chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was only appointed in April, but co-sporting director Johan Lange has been in place since 2023 and majority owners ENIC, which is run by the Lewis family trust, have only recently started to make more public statements through sources close to the family.
Romero wrote on Instagram: “Apologies to all fans of you who follow us everywhere, who are always there and will continue to be.
“We are responsible, there’s no doubt about that. I am the first. But we will keep facing up to it and trying to turn the situation around, for ourselves and for the club.
“We’ll stay here, working, sticking together and giving our all to turn things around. Especially at times like this, keeping quiet, working harder and moving forward all together, is part of football.
“All together, it will be easier.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Soccer when it rains...