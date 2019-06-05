This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Thomas Hobson in line for Ascot return as Mullins eyes Gold Cup

The champion Irish jumps trainer has trained three of the last four winners of the Ascot Stakes.

By Racing Post Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 2:19 PM
31 minutes ago 193 Views No Comments
WILLIE MULLINS HAS revealed 2017 Ascot Stakes winner Thomas Hobson could return to the Berkshire track for a tilt at the Gold Cup on 20 June as the trainer looks to add to his tally of wins at the Royal meeting.

2018 William Hill St Leger Festival - Day Three - Doncaster Racecourse Thomas Hobson ridden by Ryan Moore wins the Doncaster Cup Stakes in 2018. Source: Tim Goode

The champion Irish jumps trainer, who has trained three of the last four winners of the Ascot Stakes, will be hoping Thomas Hobson can build on his performance last October when he finished second to Stradivarius in the Long Distance Cup.

Mullins said: “We’ll probably run Thomas Hobson in the Gold Cup and, hopefully, he might run in the first four.

Max Dynamite might go for the Queen Alexandra Stakes (on Saturday, 22 June) and we’ll probably have something for the Ascot Stakes too.”

Mullins will saddle his first Flat runner at Haydock on Saturday when three-time Listed winner True Self runs in the Group 3 Betway Pinnacle Stakes.

The six-year-old, who won two bumpers, was also twice successful over hurdles before being switched to the Flat.

She made a successful start to this season when winning her third Listed race in the Vintage Tipple Stakes at Gowran Park.

- Brian Fleming, for more visit the Racing Post

