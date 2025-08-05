The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey granted conditional bail
Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been granted conditional bail after appearing in court on rape and sexual assault charges.
The Ghanaian midfielder, 32, has been charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.
The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he was an Arsenal player.
Partey stood with his arms behind his back in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, wearing a black zip-neck jumper.
He was charged four days after leaving Arsenal when his contract expired at the end of June.
The Metropolitan Police said it first received reports of an allegation of rape in February 2022.
Partey’s lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, previously said he “denies all the charges against him”, adding he welcomed “the opportunity to finally clear his name”.
