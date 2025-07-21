Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal’s handling of Thomas Partey’s departure

ARSENAL HEAD COACH MIKEL Arteta has backed the club’s handling of former midfielder Thomas Partey’s departure, following the arrest of the 32-year-old on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

Partey left the Emirates at the end of June after he was not offered a new contract by the club, days before he was charged by police for the alleged offences which took place between 2022 and 2024.

He is due to appear before magistrates on August 5.

The club released a statement on July 4, the day of Partey’s arrest, saying: “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.”

Asked on the club’s pre-season tour of Singapore whether the allegations and impending police action formed part of the decision not to renew the Ghana international’s contract, Arteta said, “The club was very clear in its statement. There are a lot of legal matters that are very complicated so I cannot comment on any of that.”

Asked whether he felt confident the club had followed the proper processes, he said: “100 per cent, yes.”

The Gunners continue to be linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres who scored 54 goals in all competitions last season.

Arteta’s side suffered last season from a lack of options in attack with injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz meaning midfielder Mikel Merino was pressed into service as emergency for part of the campaign.

On the club’s hopes of signing Sweden international Gyokeres, Arteta said: “I cannot comment on any player who is not part of our group yet. When we have something concrete to offer in any case to any player we will do that.

“There’s still a long time in the window and we are seeking still, in terms of numbers, we are short and we have to improve the depth and quality of the squad.

“We are constantly looking in the market. Until that happens, focus on the players we have and focus on them and I’m very pleased with what I have seen in the last 10-15 days.”

Arsenal are in the Far East for three fixtures against AC Milan, Newcastle and Tottenham over the coming 10 days ahead of the new Premier League season which begins on August 15.

They have made four summer signings so far as they look to end a run of three consecutive runners-up finishes and end a 22-year wait for the title with 26-year-old midfielder Martin Zubimendi the star buy so far at £55million.

England international Noni Madueke and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga have joined from Chelsea whilst Christian Norgaard has arrived from Brentford.