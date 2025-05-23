Newly crowned MVP Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder to 2-0 lead over Timberwolves

NEWLY CROWNED NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an imposing 118-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to open up a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals on Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander was presented with his MVP award on court before the game but any suggestions that the celebrations would distract from the task at hand quickly evaporated.

Roared on by a loud and passionate home crowd, the Canadian top-scored for the Thunder with 38 points and added eight assists and three rebounds in his fifth straight playoff game scoring more than 30 points.

OKC head to Minnesota on the back of their 60th win by double figures this season and in buoyant mood after following up on their Game One victory.

Oklahoma guard Alex Caruso said they were determined to ram home their early advantage.

“It’s human nature, the tendency is to kind of let off the gas,” said Caruso.

“I thought we did a good job of coming out first half, getting the lead, kind of holding it and then extending it in the third and finishing it through the fourth quarter,” he added.

The Timberwolves will take some encouragement from a strong showing from Anthony Edwards, who after disappointing in Game One, posted 32 points with six assists and nine rebounds.

But if they are to fight their way back into this series they will need to tighten up their defense, improve on 41.4 percent field-goal shooting and get more out of Julius Randle.

He was restricted to six points on 2-11 shooting and was left on the bench in the fourth quarter.

Afer a tight first half, the game was won by a blistering third quarter from the Thunder, who outscored Minnesota by 14 points.

A Chet Holmgren alley-oop dunk with 2:54 left in the quarter opened up a 82-65 lead.

Although the Timberwolves were able to reduce the deficit to 10 points in the fourth, the outcome was never in real doubt.

Jalen Williams had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Holmgren added 22 points for the Thunder, and their defense was dominant in the crucial phases of the game.

Edwards finished just 1-for-9 from three point-range and his 32 points came from 26 shots.

Gilgeous-Alexander said OKC’s ability to go on strong runs had its roots in their defense.

“It feels good. It starts with getting stops though, it always does. We get stops, we’re able to play fast, play to our strengths, play in the open court, be special,” he said.

Game Three will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday and Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was hopeful his team could battle back into the series.

“Every minute in the series is a chance to find something. So we’re going to go back home and fight for Game Three and heads up, look at the tape and get ready,” he said.

– © AFP 2025