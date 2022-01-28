Tiernan O'Halloran set for milestone Connacht cap against Glasgow while Forde debuts at 10

TIERNAN O’HALLORAN WILL play his 200th game for Connacht as Glasgow Warriors visit the Sportsground tomorrow afternoon (2.55pm).

The Galway native will be the fourth player to reach the landmark cap, joining John Muldoon, Michael Swift and Denis Buckley.

Buckley is among the replacements and is in line for a return from a serious knee injury.

Cathal Forde will make his senior debut at out half, alongside Kieran Marmion. Academy graduate and Galway local, Forde, has signed a pro contract from the start of next season.

“Tiernan’s 200th cap is a huge achievement for him,” head coach Andy Friend says. “To play 200 times for one club is a testament to his loyalty to Connacht, his dedication to the game, and his ability as a footballer.

“The fact that he’s reached the milestone for his home province, having come through the ranks at Connemara RFC and Garbally College, only adds to the achievement.



“Tomorrow’s game is a really important one in the context of the URC standings. We don’t have many home games left so it’s crucial we pick up as many points as possible in these fixtures. The results of the last two weeks were disappointing, so it’s up to all of us to ensure we do enough for 80 minutes to get the win.”

Eoghan Masterson and Paul Boyle come into the side in the back row, as do Ultan Dillane and Leva Fifita in the second row, and there’s a start on the wing for another Academy graduate, Diarmuid Kilgallen.

Connacht XV



15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Alex Wootton (C)

13. Tom Farrell

12. Sammy Arnold

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen

10. Cathal Forde

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Greg McGrath

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Leva Fifita

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Jarrad Butler

8. Paul Boyle



Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Denis Buckley

18. Tietie Tuimauga

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Seán Masterson

21. Colm Reilly

22. Shayne Bolton

23. Oran McNulty