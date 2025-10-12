Tiger Woods undergoes back surgery to replace collapsed disc in spine

TIGER WOODS HAS announced he has undergone back surgery to replace a collapsed disc in his spine.

The 15-time major winner had lumbar disk replacement surgery on Friday after experiencing pain in his lower back.

He said the operation had been “deemed successful”, although is not known when the 49-year-old will return to golf.

It is the second time the former world number one has undergone back surgery in just over a year, having had an operation on his lumbar spine in September 2024 to relieve a nerve impingement of his lower back.

Woods said in a statement on his X account: “After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with doctors and surgeons to have tests taken.

“The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.”

The operation was carried out by Dr Sheeraz Qureshi and his team at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

It adds to a growing list of injuries that Woods has had to deal with after he ruptured his left Achilles while training and practising at home in March this year.

Woods has not featured since The Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2024 and planned to make a comeback for The Genesis Invitational earlier this year but pulled out due to the death of his mother the week before.

His only golfing appearances this year have been in the new TGL indoor competition.