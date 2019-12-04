This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tiger Woods suffers late collapse as Woodland and Reed lead Hero World Challenge

Tiger ended the day on even par in a tie for 11th place as he played for the first time since his win in Japan at the Zozo Championship in October.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 10:23 PM
32 minutes ago 800 Views No Comments
Tiger Woods tees off on the seventh.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

TIGER WOODS FELL away in the closing stages to end round one of the Hero World Challenge six shots adrift of joint leaders Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed.
U.S. Open champion Woodland and Reed led on six under par after shooting rounds of 66, with Chez Reavie two strokes off the pace in third position.

Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson were all in contention on three under, with defending champion Jon Rahm one shot further back.

Woods, meanwhile, ended the day on even par in a tie for 11th place as he played for the first time since his win in Japan at the Zozo Championship in October.

Hosting the event at Albany, in the Bahamas, Woods selected the pairings and had many of his USA players for next week’s Presidents Cup playing alongside each other.

It looked like Woods would end the day’s play in touching distance of the leaders after recovering from a two-over-par front nine to gain five shots in as many holes in a supreme stint, capped by chipping in for an eagle on the 15th.

But he dropped a shot on 17 and then three-putted on the last for a double bogey as he fell away.

It was a day to forget for Tony Finau, with last year’s runner-up recording a seven-over score of 79 that contained a triple bogey on the eighth to sit bottom of the leaderboard.

