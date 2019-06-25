This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tiger Woods dropped from suit on restaurant staffer's drink driving death

The parents of Nicholas Immesberger, who died last December at age 24, filed the lawsuit in May.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 9:38 AM
Tiger Woods (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Tiger Woods (file pic).
Tiger Woods (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TIGER WOODS HAS been dropped from a lawsuit filed by the parents of a staffer at his Florida restaurant who died in a drink driving accident after allegedly being overserved alcohol.

Woods’ lawyers said on Monday that the superstar golfer was no longer named in the suit, which is continuing against the restaurant The Woods Jupiter and its general manager Erica Herman, who is Woods’ girlfriend.

Woods’ lawyer Barry Postman called the decision not to name the golfer in the lawsuit “clearly appropriate.”

The parents of Nicholas Immesberger, who died last December at age 24, filed the lawsuit in May. They said their son was served alcohol at the restaurant to the point of “severe intoxication” before getting in his car.

“While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the cause of Mr Immesberger’s car accident were the many decisions made by Mr Immesberger on the night of his passing,” Postman said in a statement.

Woods’ legal team said in court documents filed this month that the plaintiffs had made improper legal claims “in a rush to sue a public figure.”

According to the lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, Florida, Immesberger was served even though Herman and other co-workers knew he had a habitual problem with alcohol.

 - © AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

