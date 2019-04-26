This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 26 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

End of 11-year drought gives Woods renewed belief he can catch Nicklaus' major record

The 42-year-old claimed the Masters this month and brought his tally up to 15 — just three off his compatriot.

By AFP Friday 26 Apr 2019, 2:20 PM
1 hour ago 807 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4608164
Woods after claiming the Masters earlier this month.
Image: Jason Getz
Woods after claiming the Masters earlier this month.
Woods after claiming the Masters earlier this month.
Image: Jason Getz

TIGER WOODS BELIEVES he can still catch up to Jack Nicklaus and his record of 18 major titles after ending a decade-long drought with a win for the ages at Augusta National.

The 43-year-old stunned the sporting world earlier this month by completing an epic comeback from spinal fusion surgery to capture his 15th major and his first since the 2008 US Open.

A 2009 sex scandal followed by knee and back injuries that required seven operations had led to a prolonged wait to add another major title to his honours.

But his fairytale fifth green jacket has put Woods firmly back in pursuit of the all-time record of 18 major wins by Nicklaus.

“I always thought it was possible, if I had everything go my way,” Woods said in an interview with streaming service GOLFTV.

“It took him an entire career to get to 18, so now that I’ve had another extension to my career -– one that I didn’t think I had a couple of years ago –- if I do things correctly and everything falls my way, yeah, it’s a possibility.

“I’m never going to say it’s not. Except for a couple of years ago when I couldn’t walk.

Now I just need to have a lot of things go my way, and who’s to say that it will or will not happen? That’s what the future holds, I don’t know. The only thing I can promise you is this: that I will be prepared.”

Golf - The Open Championship - St Andrew's Nicklaus, pictured here with the Claret Jug in 1978, has 18 majors to his name. Source: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

Woods prevailed by one stroke on a dramatic final day at Augusta, remarkably his first major victory in which he did not lead after 54 holes.

A double-bogey by leader and British Open champion Francesco Molinari at the 12th gave Woods an opening to erase a two-shot deficit. The American birdied three of the next four holes to surge clear from a pack of contenders.

“It went from a one-horse race with all of us kind of chasing Francesco, to now Pandora’s box is now opened up playing 13, where right now there’s at least seven with a legitimate chance to win the tournament with six holes to go,” Woods recalled.

Asked whether his achievement had sunk in, he replied: “No, honestly it hasn’t. It’s hard to believe.

Every now and again, I’ll look over there on the couch and there’s the jacket. Yeah, I did pull it off.”

It was the first time daughter Sam Alexis, 11, and son Charlie, 10, had seen their famous father win a major title except in videos.

The moment allowed Woods, who famously hugged his late father Earl off the 18th green at Augusta after his first major win in 1997, to re-enact the moment but this time as the father, hugging his kids.

“They never knew golf to be a good thing in my life and only the only thing they remember is that it brought this incredible amount of pain to their dad,” said Woods.

“And so to now have them see this side of it, the side that I’ve experienced for so many years of my life, but I had a battle to get back to this point, and it feels good.”

Woods is expected to return to action at the May 2-5 Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina, two weeks ahead of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

© AFP 2019

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie