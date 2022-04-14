Tiger Woods will play in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor this July

Woods on his last appearance in Ireland.

TIGER WOODS, THE winner of 15 major championships, will participate in the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in July, tournament organisers have confirmed.

Woods, who has 82 PGA Tour wins and has led the Official World Golf Rankings for a record total of 683 weeks in his career, will join Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Leona Maguire, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau in the field. Celebrity participants include Mark Wahlberg and Niall Horan.

This will be Woods’ fourth appearance at the fund-raising event which supports charitable organisations throughout the Mid-West of Ireland.

Tournament host, JP McManus, said: “Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament.

Woods with Tony McCoy and Ruby Walsh. Source: Cathal Noonan

“His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us.

“We’d also like to sincerely thank all our players, the DP World Tour, volunteers, and ticket cap holders for their continued support of the event as we endeavour to raise vital funds for charities in the region.”

The event – on July 4 and 5 – has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990.