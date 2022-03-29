Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 29 March 2022
Tiger practicing at Augusta to test Masters fitness: report

Woods has won the Masters five times.

By AFP Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 6:29 PM
Tiger Woods.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TIGER WOODS ARRIVED at Augusta National on Tuesday with son Charlie to play a practice round and test his fitness for next week’s Masters, Sports Illustrated reported.

Citing unnamed sources, a posting on the magazine’s website said the 15-time major winner and five-time Masters champion who suffered severe leg injuries in a crash last year was with his son Charlie.

If Woods plays next week in the year’s first major tournament, it would be the first time he has played in an official event since a car crash in February 2021 left him hospitalized for weeks and struggling to walk for months.

Since the accident, Woods has played in a family event alongside Charlie and been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woods has said he does plan to return to the PGA Tour, although not on a full-time basis, but has never given a timetable for when he might make a comeback.

On the Masters website, Woods remains on a list of players who are qualified for next week’s Masters as a past champion, rather than on a list of non-playing past champions.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

