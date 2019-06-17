This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woods turns attention to first visit to Portrush after strong US Open finish

The Masters champion will take time off before heading to Northern Ireland for next month’s Open.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Jun 2019, 1:23 AM
Woods staged a strong revival on the back nine on Sunday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TIGER WOODS WILL take some time off before turning his attention to next month’s Open Championship at Portrush, after he produced a strong finish at the US Open on Sunday.

Woods rebounded from four early bogeys with six birdies in his last 12 holes to post a two-under 69 for a two-under par total of 282 for the week at Pebble Beach.

It was another positive week for the American, who will now enjoy a rest before preparations begin for the final Major of the year in Northern Ireland, starting 18 July.

Portrush is a course Woods has no experience of and the Masters champion says he hopes to get a number of practice rounds under his belt to get used to the County Antrim track.

“I think I’m going to take a little bit of time off and enjoy some family time,” Woods told Sky Sports after Sunday’s round. “I’ve only played Royal County Down, I’ve never been up to Portrush, and I’m looking forward to getting up there and taking a look at the golf course and trying to figure out.

“I hope that my practice rounds are such that we get different winds, especially on a golf course that I’ve never played, and to get a different feel how it could play for the week. And definitely, have to do my homework once I get there.

It’s just trying to wind down from this championship as well as my lifts and getting back into it. And I know that Florida will not be the same temperature as Northern Ireland. I’m not going to be practising with any sweaters on at home, but it will be nice to get to Portrush and get with it again.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry signed for a final-round 69 at Pebble Beach to finish on one-under for the tournament.

Elsewhere, Viktor Hovland made history by surpassing Jack Nicklaus for the lowest 72-hole score by an amateur at the US Open.

Winner of a record 18 Major championships, American great Nicklaus set the record via a 282 in 1960. However, unheralded Norwegian Hovland broke the record with a score of 280 at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who posted 69-73-71 in the opening three rounds, signed off with a four-under-par 67 to be tied for 13th.

