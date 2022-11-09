Woods to return to golf at Hero World Challenge next month

TIGER WOODS WILL return to action at the Hero World Challenge in what will be the his first tournament since the British Open in July.

The 15-time major champion posted a Twitter message confirming his involvement in the 20-man tournament, of which he is the host, at the Albany course in the Bahamas from 1-4 December.

Woods, a five-time winner of the event, is joined by American compatriot Kevin Kisner and England’s Tommy Fleetwood in completing the field.

Advertisement

“I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge,” Woods said. “A big welcome to @K_Kisner and @TommyFleetwood1 for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany!”

This week has seen Woods caddying for son Charlie this week and he recently said he intended to take part in ‘The Match’, a 12-hole exhibition, with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on December 10 in what could be a busy finish to a restricted 2022 schedule following his recovery from a career-threatening car crash.

The exhibition is set for the weekend before the PNC Championship in Orlando where Woods has previously played alongside Charlie.

Woods missed the cut at this year’s British Open at St Andrews, having twice won the sport’s oldest major at the Scottish course in 2000 and 2005.

The 46-year-old has appeared in just three professional tournaments this year, all of them majors.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Woods, who needed screws and metal rods to hold together his shattered right leg, made his return to competition 14 months after the accident at this year’s Masters.

He finished 47th at Augusta but achieved a victory of sorts simply by walking 72 holes over the difficult layout.

He then withdrew from the PGA Championship after 54 holes, struggling with stamina issues after making the cut.

– © AFP 2022