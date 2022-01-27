Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 27 January 2022
Women's Six Nations to have a title partner for first time in its history with TikTok on board

The TikTok Women’s Six Nations signals the first time the Women’s Championship has had a title partner and will commence from the 2022 competition.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 11:24 AM
25 minutes ago 212 Views 0 Comments
Ireland’s Beibhinn Parsons will shine on the TikTok Six Nations from next season.
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO
FOR THE FIRST time in its history, the Women’s Six Nations will have a title partner, with the Championship set to be known as the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

In a statement, the Six Nations stated: “The investment from TikTok will be felt by each Union. Whilst not limited to the Women’s game, this partnership will help each Union continue to develop this area of the game. In doing so, exposure for the women’s game, engagement, participation and major growth are all ambitions of this partnership.

“This is a seminal moment for the Women’s game, and testament to the commitment of Six Nations Rugby and all six Unions, to identify a partner that shares the passion for the development of Women’s rugby.”

TikTok are planning a ‘significant’ promotional campaign to get behind the tournament and to drive audience growth.

As well as its title sponsorship of the Women’s Six Nations, TikTok will also become the Official Partner of the Guinness Six Nations and Autumn Nations Series.

stacey-flood-takes-on-siwan-lillicrap Stacey Flood in action in last year's Six Nations. Source: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO

To date, TikTok has amassed more than 5.1 billion views for its rugby.

Commenting on the partnership between Six Nations Rugby and TikTok, Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “The significance of our partnership with TikTok cannot be understated.

“TikTok shares our ambitions for providing fans with the best possible experience and has the perfect platform for fans to access and engage with rugby throughout the year. Complementing this is the collective aim of giving the sport a global shop window to reach new and existing fans and put the likes of the Women’s game in front of more people.”

Rich Waterworth, General Manager, Europe, TikTok, added: “TikTok is the perfect platform for sports fandom and entertainment, and we are tremendously excited to be partnering with Six Nations Rugby for the next four years.

“The fast growth of sporting talent, fan communities, sports trends and commentary on TikTok makes the platform a compelling place to engage new and existing audiences for Six Nations Rugby, bringing the spirit and passion of these iconic tournaments to our diverse and creative community.

“We’re especially delighted to be the title sponsor of what is now the TikTok Women’s Six Nations; as a platform that’s built around inclusion, we are passionate about giving an equal footing to men’s and women’s sport.”

