Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 28 June 2021
Advertisement

Tim Merlier claims victory on another drama-filled Tour de France stage

Geraint Thomas dislocated a shoulder and 2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic losing valuable time.

By AFP Monday 28 Jun 2021, 5:47 PM
41 minutes ago 672 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5479802
Peter Sagan crashes with Caleb Ewan.
Image: Christophe Ena
Peter Sagan crashes with Caleb Ewan.
Peter Sagan crashes with Caleb Ewan.
Image: Christophe Ena

RACE FAVOURITES PRIMOZ Roglic and Geraint Thomas, as well as ace sprinters Peter Sagan and Caleb Ewan, were all involved in nasty crashes before Tim Merlier won today’s drama-filled stage three of the Tour de France.

Merlier’s team-mate Mathieu van der Poel kept hold of the overall lead on a brutal day of racing peppered with falls on the rain-slick, narrow winding roads in Brittany, with Thomas dislocating a shoulder and 2020 runner-up Roglic losing valuable time.

With two mass pile-ups marring stage one and an ensuing hunt for the mystery culprit French police have vowed to catch up with, followed by the thrill and raw emotion of Van der Poel winning one for his illustrious cycling family on stage two, drama was always likely to be coming round the next corner.

And so it proved on the seafront at the Plage de Testel, 2018 champion Thomas losing his concentration and hitting the ground so hard he dislocated a shoulder before making it back to the peloton with the help of three team-mates. Scenes of Thomas shaking his legs when having his shoulder put back in by medics will live long in the memory.

Slovenia’s Roglic hit the tarmac hip-first with 10km to go and while shaken he also limited his losses with the help of team-mates. Although his Tour is not finished, he now has time to make up on Tadej Pogacar and Thomas.

The worst fall came in the home straight, with Caleb Ewan hitting Merlier’s back wheel at over 80kph and taking Slovak sprint specialist Sagan down with him, the pair sliding for tens of metres on the tarmac.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ewan’s main rival from FDJ, Arnaud Demarre, had also fallen on a bend just outside Pontivy and his manager Marc Madiot was furious.

“Kids, families, mothers are watching this, will mothers want their kids to cycle? We have been speaking about this for years, this isn’t cycling, what condition is Ewan in,” said an impassioned Madiot.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie