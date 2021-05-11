Young Irish defender to make move from Man City to club in Utah

IRELAND U19 INTERNATIONAL Timi Sobowale is to make the move from Manchester City to the United States where he will join Utah-based club Real Monarchs.

19-year-old Sobowale has been signed by the club, pending visa approval, who play in the USL Championship, the league below the MLS. The young defender joined Man City from Waterford schoolboy outfit Villa FC. He made 21 appearances for teams in the Man City academy in his first two seasons and soon moved on to the U23 side in Premier League 2.

Sobowale made his debut for the Republic of Ireland U17s in 2018, the same year he signed with Manchester City more recently represented Ireland in the qualifiers for the European U19 Championship.

“Timi is a young cerebral defender who, for his age, carries himself with a great abundance of maturity. The expectation is for him to come in and be a stalwart defender for the Monarchs,” RSL Assistant General Manager Tony Beltran said.

“We look forward to watching him continue to develop and mature as defender with the Monarchs.”

Manchester City Academy product

Irish youth international



Promising young defender Timi Sobowale has joined Real Monarchs for the 2021 season

In other transfer news involving Irish players, Shane McLoughlin is moving on from League One team AFC Wimbledone and Ryan Sweeney is to depart League Two club Mansfield Town

My time at Afc Wimbledon has come to an end, would like to say a massive thank you to all the players, staff and fans for a great 2 and a half years 🙌🏻 would like to wish them all the best in the future ⚽️ — Shane McLoughlin (@97Loughlin) May 11, 2021

