Tipperary's All-Ireland champions visit children's hospitals with Liam MacCarthy

FRESH FROM CLIMBING the steps of the Hogan Stand and lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup once again, Tipperary’s newly-crowned All-Ireland champions continued a fine GAA tradition by visiting Dublin’s children’s hospitals ahead of their journey home from the capital.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Manager Liam Sheedy, captain Seamus Callanan and the Premier side brought the coveted silverware to visit the kids, and spirits were high in both Crumlin Children’s Hospital and Temple Street earlier as players, management, members and staff alike enjoyed the celebrations.

Here’s a look at the heart-warming scenes from Crumlin first:

Seamus Callanan and manager Liam Sheedy with Luke Marum

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

James Barry and Sean O’Brien with Ed Mortimer, Claire Joyce and Ed Mortimer

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

James Barry and Sean O’Brien with Liam Tomney

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

10-year-old Carla O’Connell from Carrick-on-Suir with Barry Heffernan, Jerome Cahill, Seamus Callanan and Liam Sheedy

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

James Barry and Sean O’Brien with Stacey and Leila Hughes

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Ben Cheroy with Jerome Cahill, Seamus Callanan and Barry Heffernan

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Joy all round as five-year-old Kian Barnes-Aabo meets Liam Sheedy

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

All smiles! Seamus Callanan, Jack Batt, Barry Heffernan, Liam Sheedy and Jerome Cahill

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Ciara Sugrue with Barry Heffernan, Jerome Cahill, Seamus Callanan and Liam Sheedy

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Staff of the St John’s Ward with RTE’s Marty Morrissey and members of the Tipperary team

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Role reversal: after all the pictures taken off him over the last 24 hours, Liam Sheedy was the man behind the camera for this one

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Holly Carroll with members of the Tipperary team

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

James Tracey and five-day-old Kilkenny fan Shay Tracey even welcomed the Tipp lads with open arms!

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

12-year-old Virginia Carr from Westmeath with a few more

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

And then it was onto Temple Street.

There, the All-Ireland winning heroes met five-year-old Emly girl, Eve Creamer, who has a very rare, and cancerous, skin condition.

Source: Temple Street/Twitter.

Source: Temple Street/Twitter.

Source: Temple Street/Twitter.

