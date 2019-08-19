This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipperary's All-Ireland champions visit children's hospitals with Liam MacCarthy

One of the finest GAA traditions.

By Emma Duffy Monday 19 Aug 2019, 4:03 PM
4 minutes ago 122 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4772726

FRESH FROM CLIMBING the steps of the Hogan Stand and lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup once again, Tipperary’s newly-crowned All-Ireland champions continued a fine GAA tradition by visiting Dublin’s children’s hospitals ahead of their journey home from the capital.

The Tipperary team at Crumlin Children's Hospital Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Manager Liam Sheedy, captain Seamus Callanan and the Premier side brought the coveted silverware to visit the kids, and spirits were high in both Crumlin Children’s Hospital and Temple Street earlier as players, management, members and staff alike enjoyed the celebrations.

Here’s a look at the heart-warming scenes from Crumlin first:

Seamus Callanan and manager Liam Sheedy with Luke Marum

Seamus Callanan and Liam Sheedy with Luke Marum Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

James Barry and Sean O’Brien with Ed Mortimer, Claire Joyce and Ed Mortimer

James Barry and Sean O'Brien with Ed Mortimer, Claire Joyce and Ed Mortimer Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

James Barry and Sean O’Brien with Liam Tomney 

James Barry and Sean O'Brien with Liam Tomney Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

10-year-old Carla O’Connell from Carrick-on-Suir with Barry Heffernan, Jerome Cahill, Seamus Callanan and Liam Sheedy

Carla O'Connell with Brian Hogan, Jerome Cahill and Seamus Callanan Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Carla O'Connell with Liam Sheedy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Carla O'Connell Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Carla O'Connell with Seamus Callanan Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

James Barry and Sean O’Brien with Stacey and Leila Hughes

James Barry and Sean O'Brien with Stacey and Leila Hughes Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Ben Cheroy with Jerome Cahill, Seamus Callanan and Barry Heffernan

Ben Cheroy with Jerome Cahill, Seamus Callanan and Brian Hogan Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Joy all round as five-year-old Kian Barnes-Aabo meets Liam Sheedy

Kian Barnes-Aabo with manager Liam Sheedy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

All smiles! Seamus Callanan, Jack Batt, Barry Heffernan, Liam Sheedy and Jerome Cahill

Seamus Callanan, Jack Batt, Brian Hogan, Liam Sheedy and Jerome Cahill Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Ciara Sugrue with Barry Heffernan, Jerome Cahill, Seamus Callanan and Liam Sheedy

Ciara Sugrue with Brian Hogan, Jerome Cahill, Seamus Callanan and Liam Sheedy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Staff of the St John’s Ward with RTE’s Marty Morrissey and members of the Tipperary team

Staff of the St. John's Ward with Marty Morrissey and members of the Tipperary team Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Role reversal: after all the pictures taken off him over the last 24 hours, Liam Sheedy was the man behind the camera for this one

Liam Sheedy takes a picture Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Holly Carroll with members of the Tipperary team 

Holly Carroll with members of the Tipperary team Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

James Tracey and five-day-old Kilkenny fan Shay Tracey even welcomed the Tipp lads with open arms!

James Tracey and 5 day old Shay Tracey with Niall O’Meara and John O’Dwyer Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

12-year-old Virginia Carr from Westmeath with a few more

David Sweeney, Niall O’Meara, Donagh Maher and Alan Flynn with Virginia Carr Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

And then it was onto Temple Street.

There, the All-Ireland winning heroes met five-year-old Emly girl, Eve Creamer, who has a very rare, and cancerous, skin condition.

ts Source: Temple Street/Twitter.

ts3 Source: Temple Street/Twitter.

ts2 Source: Temple Street/Twitter.

