Tipperary too strong for Clare as Liam Cahill secures first win in charge

Tipperary 2-22

Clare 0-20

Stephen Barry reports from McDonagh Park, Nenagh

LIAM CAHILL GOT his first win as Tipperary manager on his return to home soil as Seán Ryan and Jason Forde’s goals saw them past Clare in front of 3,000 spectators at McDonagh Park, Nenagh.

It means a first win for Tipperary since their League victory over Antrim last March with the feelgood factor helped by fine performances by Michael Breen at full-back as well as Gearóid O’Connor and Ryan in attack, making compelling cases for further involvement this spring.

Clare, with the wind at their backs, had the better start on their first outing of 2023, breaking into an 0-8 to 0-5 lead, with Mark Rodgers, Robin Mounsey, and Peter Duggan (from frees) leading their scoring. O’Connor, meanwhile, was a model of ball-winning industry and accurate free-taking at centre-forward for Tipp.

Tipperary had five early wides and a Ryan shot on goal well saved by Éamonn Foudy but they tidied up their shooting, with no wide in the 20 minutes to half-time, while Ryan made no mistake when in on goal again, with Alan Tynan supplying the decisive pass. Tipp ahead now, 1-6 to 0-8.

Clare didn’t show the same eye for goal but they did get their chance three minutes later when Davy Conroy was hauled down by Bryan O’Mara for a penalty. The Tipp centre-back was sent to the sin bin for the rest of the half but Barry Hogan saved him further admonishment with a stunning flying save to push Duggan’s penalty over the bar; a second Tipp penalty save in two games after Rhys Shelly’s midweek heroics.

That brought it level and they traded scores from there to half-time, with Séamus Kennedy, effective at wing-forward, dropping back to hold the fort in the absence of O’Mara. 1-10 to 0-13 at the break and all six forwards on the board at either end.

Ryan, Tipp’s biggest goal threat, teed up Mark Kehoe on the restart but the full-forward whipped it high and wide before O’Connor forced Foudy into another fine save.

Ryan was a revelation, winning the ball for an off-the-hurl point, fouled for another pointed free, and pulling off an exquisite overhand handpass so unexpected it seemed to catch O’Connor by surprise.

Jake Morris was then twice fouled for penalties in the space of five minutes. Jason Forde, just on, saw the first pushed over by Foudy but his lower second effort evaded the keeper. Forde and a long-range Hogan free extended the lead to six, 2-16 to 0-16; Clare’s three points from substitute Diarmuid Ryan.

There was further good news for Cahill as Breen blocked down a Paddy Donnellan goal chance, the Ballina man settling into his defensive role, while Hogan saved from Aron Shanagher.

Scorers for Tipperary: Gearóid O’Connor 0-8 (6f, 1 65), Jason Forde 1-3 (1-1 pens), Seán Ryan 1-1, Conor Stakelum 0-2, Barry Hogan (f), Enda Heffernan, Séamus Kennedy, Alan Tynan, Jake Morris, Mark Kehoe, Cian O’Dwyer, Johnny Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 0-5 (3f, 1 pen), Robin Mounsey 0-4, Davy Conroy, Mark Rodgers, Diarmuid Ryan 0-3 each, Patrick Crotty, Aidan McCarthy 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

24. James Quigley (Kiladangan)

3. Michael Breen (Ballina)

4. Gavin Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

5. Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

7. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

8. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

9. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

11. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetouhy)

12. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

14. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

15. Seán Ryan (Templederry Kenyons)

Subs:

2. Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg) for G Ryan (h-t)

20. Jason Forde (Silvermines) for Kehoe (48)

23. Cian O’Dwyer (Clonakenny) for Tynan (55)

26. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) for Cadell (55)

17. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy) for Morris (62)

18. John Campion (Drom & Inch) for Stakelum (66)

25. Jack Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for S Ryan (68)

Clare

1. Éamonn Foudy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle)

3. Conor Cleary (Miltown St Joseph’s)

4. Cian Nolan (Smith O’Briens)

5. Brandon O’Connell (Ballyea)

6. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

7. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

8. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)

9. Séadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

10. Patrick Crotty (Scariff)

11. Davy Conroy (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

14. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

21. Robin Mounsey (Ruan)

Subs:

25. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe) for Morey (31 inj)

24. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for Crotty (h-t)

22. David McInerney (Tulla) for Galvin (50)

26. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Nolan (50)

18. John Conneally (Clooney-Quin) for O’Connell (55)

23. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin) for Hogan (70+4 inj)

20. Oisín O’Donnell (Crusheen) for Lohan (70+7 inj)

Referee: Éamonn Stapleton (Limerick)