Tipperary's O'Riordan to return to Australia, Cody linked with James Stephens manager role

INPHO Colin O'Riordan and Brian Cody. INPHO

TIPPERARY MUNSTER SENIOR winner Colin O’Riordan is set to return to Australia this weekend after recent speculation he was set to rejoin the county’s senior football panel.

O’Riordan last year was forced to end his AFL career due to a hip injury after plying his trade with the Sydney Swans.

The 27-year-old, who starred in Tipperary’s historic Munster final win in 2020, did link up with David Power’s senior setup in their pre-season preparations but has now opted to return to Australia.

“I can confirm that Colin O’Riordan, who was with us for a few training sessions, will not be joining us this year, despite media speculation to the contrary. Colin and his girlfriend have decided to return to Australia on 8 January, the same day that we will be taking on Waterford (in the McGrath Cup),” said Tipperary boss David Power, when speaking to the Tipperary Live website.

Power is planning for the season ahead without Bill Maher, now based in the United States, while Emmet Moloney is back from travelling and there is positive news on the fitness of Steven O’Brien, who has had injury issues in recent campaigns.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Colin O'Riordan celebrates at the final whistle after Tipperary's Munster final win over Cork in 2020. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere Brian Cody has been linked to a return to hurling management, taking up a role at the helm of his home club James Stephens.

Cody’s brilliantly successful 24-season reign as Kilkenny manager drew to a close last summer, six days after their All-Ireland final loss to Limerick.

He joined the James Stephens managerial setup as a selector under Séamus Dwyer as the club contested the Kilkenny senior final, losing out to a Ballyhale Shamrocks team that contest the upcoming All-Ireland club decider on 22 January.

The Irish Independent reported this morning that the All-Ireland winning boss is poised to take over as James Stephens boss. A club spokesperson told The42 this afternoon that there had been no official confirmation yet of their senior hurling manager for the 2023 campaign.

Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Brian Cody with James Stephens boss Seamus Dwyer at last year's Kilkenny senior hurling final. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Former Derry star Conleith Gilligan is to take charge as coach of Tyrone senior side Edendork next season. Gilligan recently stepped down from his position with Down football powerhouse Kilcoo, with TeamTalkMag reporting news of his move last night.

He worked with the Down side alongside Mickey Moran as they lifted the All-Ireland club title last February, then taking on the team, alongside Richard Thornton, as they won the Down championship last autumn and reached the Ulster final in December, where they were defeated by Derry side Watty Grahams Glen.

Edendork last season regained their Tyrone senior football status with county players Niall Morgan, Darren McCurry and Con Kilpatrick all in their ranks.

Evan Logan / INPHO Conleith Gilligan. Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO