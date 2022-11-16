Tipperary and Cork schools dominate as Dr Harty Cup quarter-finalists confirmed

THE SET OF teams that will contest the Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals in Munster hurling were confirmed today as the group stage action concluded.

Three Tipperary schools (Thurles CBS, Our Lady’s Templemore and Cashel CS) and three from Cork (CBC Cork, St Colman’s Fermoy and Midleton CBS) have all qualified for hte last eight ties in January.

Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís and Waterford’s De La Salle complete the quarter-final line-up.

In Group A, CBC Cork were already qualified and Gaelcholáiste Mhuire were out of the reckoning, with late drama deciding the second spot.

Nenagh CBS were comprehensive winners over Gaelcholáiste Mhuire but a late De La Salle goal rescued a draw for the Waterford side against CBC in Ardmore, ensuring they progressed.

In Group B, Our Lady’s Templemore saw off Rochestown College in Bansha by five points to book their spot along with a Thurles CBS team safely through.

Similarly in Group C, a two-point victory for Ardscoil Rís, the reigning All-Ireland champions, over St Flannan’s in Sixmilebridge means they advance along with Cashel CBS.

Finally in Group D, Midleton CBS were inspired by Cork 2021 All-Ireland minor winner Jack Leahy, who shot 1-12, as they knocked out reigning Harty champions St Joseph’s Tulla. Both Midleton and St Colman’s move forward from this group.

Dr Harty Cup Results

Group A

Nenagh CBS 4-26 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire An Mhainistir Thuaigh 0-13

DLS Waterford 1-17 CBC Cork 2-14

Group B

Our Lady’s Templemore 3-15 Rochestown College 2-13

Thurles CBS 4-25 PS Scoil Na Trionide Youghal 2-8

Group C

Ardscoil Rís 0-12 St Flannan’s Ennis 0-10

Group D