Strong Tipperary start is key as they beat Cork to advance to Munster final

Tipperary 2-20

Cork 1-21

Shane Brophy reports from Semple Stadium

TIPPERARY ENDED CORK’S quest for a three in a row of All-Ireland U20 Hurling titles as they defeated them by two points in the Munster semi-final at FBD Semple Stadium tonight.

The home side dominated the opening half and Peter McGarry’s goal after six minutes got them up and running in earnest. The opening quarter was well contested with Jack Cahalane causing problems for the Tipp defence while Colin Walsh had a goal chance whizz over the bar.

The sides were level after fifteen minutes but from there to half time Tipp took control with John Campion scoring their second goal, while Peter McGarry was inches wide with another effort and Jack Leamy chipped in with three smashing points from play for a 2-12 to 0-9 half time lead.

Cork hit three of the first four scores after half time, but Tipp dug in helped by two Paddy Creedon points and an outstanding defensive display. However, the Rebels kept chipping away with sub Diarmuid Healy twice on target and as they reduced the margin back to three at one stage as Tipp became wasteful, but late points from sub Michael Corcoran, Jack Leamy and Creedon saw them over the line with Colin Walsh’s injury time goal being a mere consolation for Cork.

Scorers for Tipperary: Kyle Shelly 0-5 (0-5f), Jack Leamy 0-5 (0-1f), John Campion 1-2, Paddy Creedon 0-4, Peter McGarry 1-0, Ed Connolly 0-2, Eddie Ryan, Michael Corcoran 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Ben Cunningham 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1 ’65), Brian O’Sullivan 0-4, Colin Walsh 1-1, Sean Walsh 0-3, Diarmuid Healy 0-3, Daniel Hogan 0-2, Jack Cahalane 0-1, Ethan Twomey 0-1, Luke Horgan 0-1, Darragh Flynn 0-1 (0-1f).

Tipperary

1. Paidi Williams (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

2. Conor Cadell (JK Brackens), 3. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

5. Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), 6. James Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Conor McKelvey (Silvermines)

8. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 9. John Campion (Drom & Inch),

10. Ed Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), 11. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s), 12. Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkery-Borris), 14. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle), 15. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs

Michael Corcoran (Silvermines) for McKelvey (49)

Colm Fogarty (Lorrha) for Ryan (52)

Sean Kenneally (Moneygall) for Shelly (57)

Josh Keller (Nenagh Eire Og) for McGarry (58 – inj)

Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch) for Connolly (60+4 – inj)

Cork

1. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

2. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 3. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), 4. Ciarmhac Smyth (Midleton)

5. Ben O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), 6. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 7. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers)

8. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk), 9. Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields)

10. Brian Keating (Ballincollig), 11. Sean Walsh (Carrigtwohill), 12. Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s)

13. Colin Walsh (Kanturk), 14. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields), 15. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s – captain)

Subs

Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin) for C Walsh (24 inj)

Mark Howell (Douglas) for Horgan (half-time)

Colin Walsh for Keating (45)

Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold) for Cunningham (48)

Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) for O’Leary (60+1 inj).

Referee: Niall Malone (Clare)

