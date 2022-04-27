Limerick fire 0-27 in hard-fought win over Waterford to reach Munster decider

Limerick 0-27

Waterford 3-15

John Keogh reports from Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK SAW OFF Waterford by three points to book their place in the Munster U20 hurling final tonight after a hard fought game at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Diarmuid Mullins’s side looked to be cruising after scoring the first eight points of the second half but two late Waterford goals nearly caught them out.

However, Limerick had enough in the tank to finish out the game and reach their second final in as many years.

Waterford made the better start to the game with two fine scores from play courtesy of Seamus Fitzgerald and Joe Booth.

However, the Deise then had three wides in a row before Shane O’Brien got Limerick on the scoreboard after five minutes.

That wastefulness continued for Waterford as they hit four more wides after that with Limerick levelling for the first time through Eddie Stokes.

Wille Beresford and then an Aaron Ryan free restored Waterford’s two point lead but Limerick were soon back on level terms courtesy of Adam English and O’Brien’s second.

Aidan O’Connor’s first of the game saw Limerick into the lead for the first time on 13 minutes on a 0-5 to 0-4 scoreline

The nip and tuck nature of the game continued in the first half with the sides level a further six times. Waterford went two clear thanks to two Aaron Ryan scores only to be pegged back by O’Connor and O’Dalaigh once more.

Corner back Chris Thomas then put Limerick into the lead for a second time but Ryan’s fifth of the half squared the game for the seventh occasion.

Patrick Fitzgerald edged Waterford ahead late in the half only for English’s second of the game seeing it level at 0-11 apiece at the break.

English got Limerick underway in the second half with two quick fire points that were followed up by Colin Coughlan’s and four in a row from O’Connor to put them 0-18 to 0-11 ahead.

O’Brien stretched that advantage to eight before Waterford sub Cian Rellis brought them back into the game with the first goal.

Limerick then steadied with points from English, O’Connor and Coughlan but two further goals from Jake Foley and a Padraig Fitzgerald free brought the lead back to three points.

Fitzgerald then set up a grandstand finish with a point soon after but O’Connor’s 10th of the game saw Limerick to a three point victory.

Scorers – Limerick: Aidan O’Connor 0-10 (5f), Shane O’Brien 0-5, Adam English 0-5, Eddie Stokes 0-2, Colin Coughlan 0-2, Donnacha O’Dalaigh, Chris Thomas and Patrick Kirby 0-1 each.

Scorers – Waterford: Aaron Ryan 0-8 (5f, 1’65), Patrick Fitzgerald 1-2 (1-0f), Cian Rellis and Jake Foley 1-0 each, Seamus Fitzgerald, Joe Booth, Willie Beresford, Padraig Fitzgerald and Seanie Callaghan 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Colin Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock)

2. Chris Thomas (Doon), 3. Fergal O’Connor (Effin), 4. Evan O’Leary (Ahane)

5. Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca Banogue), 6. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock – captain), 9. Joe Sweeney (Adare)

10. Adam English (Doon), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Eddie Stokes (Doon)

13. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 14. Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), 15. Donnacha Ó Dalaigh (Monaleen)

Subs

20. John Kirby (Patrickswell) for Sweeney (h-t)

21. Barry Duff (Mungret St Pauls) for Scully (50)

17. Brian O’Meara (Mungret St Pauls for Quilty (54)

18. Patrick Reale (Knockainey) for O’Dalaigh (61).

Waterford

1. Cian Troy (Ballygunner)

2. Colin Foley (Abbeyside), 3. Rory Furlong (Roanmore), 4. Josh Fitzgerald (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)

5. Joe Booth (Colligan), 6. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 7. Ronan Power (Ballygunner)

8. Seamus Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty), 9. Willie Beresford (Abbeyside)

10. Aaron Ryan (Fourmilewater), 11. Seanie Callaghan (Abbeyside), 12. Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater)

13. Conor Barry (Ballygunner), 14. Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), 15. Padraig Fitzgerald (Killrossanty)

Subs

21: Cian Rellis (Tramore) for Callaghan (38)

18: J Foley (Ballygunner) for Berry (48)

24: Eoin O’Brien (Ballygunner) for S Fitzgerald (55)

Referee: Conor Doyle (Tipperary)

