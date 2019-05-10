This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One debutant in the Cork side, while Brendan Maher returns for Tipperary

The sides clash on Sunday at 4pm.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 10 May 2019, 9:34 PM
1 hour ago 4,619 Views 6 Comments
Tipperary's Brendan Maher.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tipperary's Brendan Maher.
Tipperary's Brendan Maher.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK AND TIPPERARY have announced their teams for Sunday’s mouth-watering Munster SHC meeting at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

John Meyler has handed a debut to corner-back Niall O’Leary in an otherwise experienced starting XV for the Rebels. Patrick Horgan leads a formidable front six, while Alan Cadogan is not part of the 26-man squad.

Brendan Maher is the notable inclusion in Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary team, completing his comeback from the torn ACL he suffered last summer. Seamus Callanan is named to start at centre-forward with Jason Forde occupying the number 14 role. 

The Galway and Carlow teams for their Leinster SHC encounter have also been revealed. Jason Flynn replaces the injured Joe Canning at centre-forward, while Cathal Mannion and David Burke are paired at midfield. 

Cork (vs Tipperary)

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’ Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas – captain)
12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

13. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Tipperary (vs Cork)

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
11. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch – captain)
12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Galway (vs Carlow)

1. Colm Callanan (Kinvara)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort)
3. Ronan Burke (Turloughmore)
4. Aidan Harte (Gort)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)
7. Kevin Hussey (Turloughmore)

8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)
9. David Burke (Capt.) (St. Thomas’)

10. Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree)
11 Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)
12 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

13 Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14 Conor Cooney (St. Thomas’)
15 Davey Glennon (Mullagh)

Carlow (vs Galway)

