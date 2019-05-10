One debutant in the Cork side, while Brendan Maher returns for Tipperary

CORK AND TIPPERARY have announced their teams for Sunday’s mouth-watering Munster SHC meeting at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

John Meyler has handed a debut to corner-back Niall O’Leary in an otherwise experienced starting XV for the Rebels. Patrick Horgan leads a formidable front six, while Alan Cadogan is not part of the 26-man squad.

Brendan Maher is the notable inclusion in Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary team, completing his comeback from the torn ACL he suffered last summer. Seamus Callanan is named to start at centre-forward with Jason Forde occupying the number 14 role.

The Galway and Carlow teams for their Leinster SHC encounter have also been revealed. Jason Flynn replaces the injured Joe Canning at centre-forward, while Cathal Mannion and David Burke are paired at midfield.

Cork (vs Tipperary)

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’ Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas – captain)

12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

13. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Tipperary (vs Cork)

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

11. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch – captain)

12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Galway (vs Carlow)

1. Colm Callanan (Kinvara)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort)

3. Ronan Burke (Turloughmore)

4. Aidan Harte (Gort)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)

7. Kevin Hussey (Turloughmore)

8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

9. David Burke (Capt.) (St. Thomas’)

10. Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree)

11 Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

12 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

13 Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14 Conor Cooney (St. Thomas’)

15 Davey Glennon (Mullagh)

Carlow (vs Galway)

