Massive day of hurling league action and we’re following it all the way.
Liveblog
Allianz Hurling League Fixtures
Division 1A
Clare v Wexford, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm
Tipperary v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm
Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, 2.30pm
Division 1B
Offaly v Galway, Tullamore, 1pm
Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
Dublin v Waterford, Parnell Park, 2pm
*************************
Galway 1-16 Offaly 0-11
Eight points separating the teams with 55 minutes on the clock in Tullamore.
No late changes to the Limerick and Cork starting sides, throw-in is 2.30pm at the Gaelic Grounds.
Dublin 0-4 Waterford 1-1
Bennett points a free that brings Waterford level.
Clare 0-4 Wexford 0-3
Liam Óg McGovern cuts the gap facing Wexford.
Kilkenny 0-5 Tipperary 0-1
Brian Cody will be a happy man with that start so far after 10 minutes in Thurles.
Some early hurling league results from the lower divisions:
Division 2A
Westmeath 1-20 Meath 0-20
Division 3A
Armagh 2-17 Louth 2-6
Division 3B
Longford 3-10 Cavan 0-13
Goal for Waterford from Stephen Bennett!
Kilkenny 0-2 Tipperary 0-1
Another Alan Murphy free and Kilkenny hit the front.
Dublin 0-2 Waterford 0-0
Danny Sutcliffe on target for the home side in Parnell Park.
Tipperary 0-1 Kilkenny 0-1
Alan Murphy swings over a free to bring the Cats level.
Wexford 0-2 Clare 0-1
Podge Collins gets Clare off the mark after Wexford had made a bright start.
So close to throw-in in the day’s big matches in Division 1A. Limerick, who play at 2.30pm, are top of the table with six points from three games to date and then Wexford are second on their own on four points. Then it’s a congested bunch with Tipperary, Kilkenny, Cork and Clare are all on two points. Plenty at stake then.
Second-half underway in Tullamore and it’s 1-12 to 0-5 in favour of Galway, tough task facing Offaly in this second-half.
Couple of late changes in Parnell Park with Dublin bringing in Oisin O’Rorke and Caolan Conway for Donal Burke and Jake Malone.
Some other hurling news today is that St Kieran’s are the Leinster schools senior A hurling champions once more after a 1-17 to 2-7 victory over Dublin side Coláiste Eoin.
A 1-11 to 0-3 advantage for the Tribesmen in Tullamore, they’re in control of that Division 1B tie.
Goal for Galway from Conor Whelan!
And here’s what’s in store further down the divisions:
Division 2A
Westmeath v Meath, 12.30pm
Mayo v Antrim, 1pm
Division 2B
Down v Donegal, 2pm
Wicklow v Kildare, 2pm
Division 3A
Louth v Armagh, 12.30pm
Monaghan v Lancashire, 2pm
Roscommon v Tyrone, 2pm
Division 3B
Cavan v Longford, 12.30pm
Leitrim v Fermanagh, 2pm
Here’s the order for the day in the top tiers:
Action already underway in Division 1B with Galway having travelled to Tullamore to face Offaly. The away side are ahead 0-3 to 0-0 early on with Jason Flynn leading the way in the scoring stakes.
Afternoon all and welcome along to this afternoon’s Allianz hurling league action. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the big Division 1A and 1B ties with the top tier in particular the focus as the action takes place in Semple Stadium, Cusack Park and the Gaelic Grounds.
