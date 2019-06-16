We’re going minute-by-minute with all of today’s hurling action in Munster.
John Kiely, meanwhile, makes four alterations to his side for today’s game.
Among the notable changes team captain Declan Hannon and last season’s Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch make way along with the attacking pair of Gearoid Hegarty and Graeme Mulcahy.
Dan Morrissey comes in at centre-back, Darragh O’Donovan selected at midfield, Shane Dowling named at wing-forward and Seamus Flanagan drafted in at full-forward.
Limerick
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
10. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
Let’s get to the team news then and we’ll keep you posted if there’s any late changes.
Liam Sheedy has drafted in a pair of defenders to his full-back line with James Barry and Seán O’Brien both handed starting spots.
2018 All-Ireland U21 winner Jake Morris is given the chance to impress with a place in attack.
Tipperary
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)
5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Michael Breen (Ballina)
9. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
10. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
12. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
13. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch – captain)
15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
It’s still all to play for in Munster.
As we’ve said, Tipperary are top with three wins from three and six points to their name.
Below them, Cork and Limerick are both locked on four points apiece, while Clare remain further behind on two points after last week’s tonking against John Kiely’s side.
You can find the permutations before this afternoon’s game from our piece published during the week.
Liam Sheedy’s Tipp will fancy themselves to make it to the Munster final but could miss out if they lose to Limerick and Cork beat Clare. A win will guarantee their place.
A victory for Limerick will guarantee them a Munster final berth, while Cork could make it to 30 June’s decider if they win and if Limerick lose or draw.
Good afternoon all. After the climax of yesterday’s action in Leinster, we’re turning our attention to all things Munster.
Tipperary sit top of the table unbeaten and unbowed with six points from six and +38 points difference – the best of the remaining four counties.
They take on Limerick, fresh off the back of their resounding 18-point win at at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick last Sunday.
The Banner will be hoping to bounce back as they take on Cork in the day’s other game and we’ll be following all the action right here.
Throw-in for both games is 2pm and we’ll know by the end of today’s action who will meet in the Munster final on 30 June.
