9 mins ago

It’s still all to play for in Munster.

As we’ve said, Tipperary are top with three wins from three and six points to their name.

Below them, Cork and Limerick are both locked on four points apiece, while Clare remain further behind on two points after last week’s tonking against John Kiely’s side.

You can find the permutations before this afternoon’s game from our piece published during the week.

Liam Sheedy’s Tipp will fancy themselves to make it to the Munster final but could miss out if they lose to Limerick and Cork beat Clare. A win will guarantee their place.

A victory for Limerick will guarantee them a Munster final berth, while Cork could make it to 30 June’s decider if they win and if Limerick lose or draw.