Tipperary and Limerick cap off epic day of Munster hurling with thrilling draw

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

AN INCREDIBLE OPENING day of Munster Championship hurling ended with a second consecutive deadlock between Tipperary and Limerick in a Thurles thriller that was level 12 times.

John McGrath’s second goal edged the hosts ahead with seven minutes remaining before Hawk-Eye ruled out an Adam English equaliser entering four added minutes.

Diarmaid Byrnes and an Aaron Gillane free nudged Limerick ahead but in the last minute, referee Thomas Walsh penalised William O’Donoghue for a throw ball, the third Limerick player to be called for that foul. Darragh McCarthy kept his nerve for an eighth point in front of a 32,295 crowd.

Five months after rupturing a cruciate ligament, Nickie Quaid made a sensational return between the posts. That wasn’t John Kiely’s only surprise as All-Star half-back Hayes was relocated back to his previous home at centre-forward.

Limerick’s resources run so deep that their bench was scheduled to feature six All-Stars with a combined 15 awards between them. In a late change, Tom Morrissey received a call-up to replace Cathal O’Neill.

Tipp gave Championship debuts to Robert Doyle, Joe Caesar, Sam O’Farrell, and McCarthy, while Kiely rewarded Colin Coughlan and Barry Murphy with long-awaited first starts. For the latter, it arrived seven years after his first substitute appearance.

The ref had to stop the game within 20 seconds of the throw-in due to a couple of off-the-ball skirmishes and the game continued with that intensity.

McCarthy looked to the manor born, scoring Tipp’s first three points, comprising of two from play and a Hawk-Eye-approved free.

Limerick carved out an early goal chance but Barry Hogan advanced on Gearóid Hegarty to save. The hard tackling of Shane O’Brien on Ronan Maher earned points for Hayes and Aaron Gillane to level. The latter was locked in a titanic tussle with Michael Breen, who won his share of battles too.

Jake Morris roamed to provide a puck-out option and scoring threat while Eoghan Connolly’s long-distance free-taking soon emerged as a major weapon with the wind. He picked off 0-4 from inside his own half, including a closing brace from inside the 45.

O’Brien scored one leveller and had another ruled out by Hawk-Eye but the Treaty jumped ahead in the 18th minute. After a short puck-out, Gillane won possession and sent a brilliantly disguised pass into English’s path. The roaming midfielder guided the sliotar under Hogan to bring his tally to 1-2.

Coughlan and Hegarty, after consultation with Hawk-Eye due to Hogan bringing down the sliotar from above the crossbar, had Limerick 1-10 to 0-11 ahead approaching half-time.

But Tipp ended with the final five points in a row, including three frees from Connolly, who also hooked Cian Lynch for Jason Forde’s opener. They led by three, 0-16 to 1-10, at the break.

Limerick have made a healthy habit of overhauling Tipp whirlwinds in the third quarter. They began with Lynch and O’Brien points. The full-forward fired them ahead with a 38th-minute goal after O’Donoghue caught a Tipp puck-out. Coughlan provided the supply for O’Brien to round Breen and thread home the sliotar to crown a 1-4 total.

Three minutes later, Tipp were back ahead. Forde broke a free for Craig Morgan who fed John McGrath. He stepped onto his left for a lethal finish to lead by one, 1-17 to 2-13.

Limerick struck the next three in a row, including a Gillane brace.

Teenager McCarthy showed plenty of appetite for work to turnover possession for Noel McGrath and Morris points.

Referee Walsh twice penalised Limerick for throwing the sliotar. McCarthy slotted the first and though he missed the second, he received the ball from the restart to compensate with the leveller.

Hayes edged Limerick ahead but then came John McGrath’s second goal from a flowing five-pass move started by his older brother Noel’s interception and laid on by Bryan O’Mara.

Limerick got their noses ahead but McCarthy had the final say.

Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 0-8 (5f), John McGrath 2-1, Eoghan Connolly 0-4 (4f), Jake Morris 0-4, Bryan O’Mara 0-1, Craig Morgan 0-1, Alan Tynan 0-1, Jason Forde 0-1, Séamus Kennedy 0-1, Noel McGrath 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Shane O’Brien 1-4, Aaron Gillane 0-7 (4f), Adam English 1-2, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-3 (2f), Kyle Hayes 0-2, Barry Nash 0-1, Colin Coughlan 0-1, Cian Lynch 0-1, Gearóid Hegarty 0-1, Tom Morrissey 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

5. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 9. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs

22. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Caesar (42)

17. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy) for Forde (50)

20. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s) for D Stakelum (52)

26. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Tynan (68)

19. Seán Kenneally (Moneygall) for J McGrath (70)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 2. Barry Murphy (Doon), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

15. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, captain)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 21. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Subs

22. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown) for Morrissey (50)

17. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Hegarty (58)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

