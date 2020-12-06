Lessons from past Croke Park games, Mayo's scoring surges and Tipperary football's huge chance

DAVID POWER HAS not forgotten the last time he took a Tipperary team into action in Croke Park against Mayo.

In August 2012 his minor charges were brimming with confidence as they entered that All-Ireland quarter-final. A good chunk of their team were still hanging around from the historic breakthrough the previous September. They had acquitted themselves well in Munster in sweeping past Cork and Kerry.

Everything pointed to a team in a healthy position and then a Mayo team swooped to push them out of the championship.

“That was probably one of my biggest disappointments,” recalls Power.

“I still feel to that day, we didn’t show up. We were after having a roller-coaster of a Munster Championship that year where we beat Kerry twice and also beat Cork. I have big regrets that mentally we should have prepared them better, we were going nine matches unbeaten at minor level and we went into Mayo and took it for granted that it was going to happen.

“Steven O’Brien was sent off that day as well when we were coming back into that game. I still feel we were the one team that could have beaten that Dublin team that year so I have massive regrets but you have to move on.

“There is going to be huge hunger and hopefully we can pay back Mayo for that one.”

The memories of that game where Mayo won 0-19 to 1-8 have not just stayed with the Tipperary manager. Before the 2015 All-Ireland U21 final, Colin O’Riordan spoke of ‘the nightmares’ he had when recalling that minor experience three years previously.

O’Riordan is one of the familiar names from that Tipperary minor teamsheet. Evan Comerford, Kevin Fahey, Jimmy Feehan, Bill Maher, O’Brien and Colman Kennedy also started that day.

Eight years on they are central to Tipperary hopes as Power returns to manage a team against Mayo at same venue. There will be recognisable figures in opposition. That 2012 Mayo vintage were powered by Diarmuid O’Connor, Stephen Coen and Paddy Durcan – a trio that James Horan will invest plenty belief in today.

Diarmuid O'Connor and Colman Kennedy compete for possession in the 2012 minor quarter-final. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

There are other games which the Tipperary football fraternity will have considered before they renew acquaintances with Mayo this afternoon. They were five points in arrears at the close of the 2016 senior semi-final and eight points adrift at the end of the 2018 qualifier in Thurles.

The margins of those Mayo victories looked convincing but those games will have sparked regrets in the Tipperary camp. Shipping soft goals altered the direction of those matches. Mayo were three to the good in the 64th minute of the 2016 clash when Evan Regan sized up a point attempt, slipped when kicking and the ball rolled through into the path of Conor O’Shea where he prodded a shot to the net. That pushed them into an unassailable lead.

Two years ago Mayo were scrapping to pull back Tipperary when they got a second-half break. Again what looked to be a point attempt worked out far more favourably as a James Durcan shot from the right looped into the far corner. That suddenly pushed them ahead 1-12 to 1-11 and Stephen Rochford’s charges reeled off the last seven points to close out the match.

For Tipperary today the question is will they be rocked by the concession of a goal? They have showed they are capable of matching Mayo, limiting them to only three points in the opening 25 minutes of the 2016 semi-final. But Mayo have the capacity to unleash devastating scoring surges. Four years ago they outscored Tipperary 1-7 to 0-1 in a ten-minute phase before half-time. Two years ago they struck 1-7 without reply in the second half to kill off the contest.

That quality is not lacking in Mayo’s current group. They shot an unanswered 1-4 in the first half against Roscommon. Then they outscored Galway by 0-7 to 0-1 over the course of a half hour in the opening period. In both games Mayo had to withstand late barrages but their early bursts proved sufficient to prevail. If Mayo whip up some momentum toay, Tipperary need to find a way to lessen the damage.

There are lessons to be learned from Mayo’s viewpoint as well. Conor Sweeney gave their defence a rough ride in that 2016 match with his poacher’s instincts for registering points. The 2018 game saw Michael Quinlivan rise high to flick home a delivery to the net despite the close attentions of Paddy Durcan and the advancing David Clarke. Mayo’s full-back line will be braced today for some aerial tests.

Which team is in a stronger position from their last semi-final meeting? Seven of that Mayo team from that day started recently against Galway while Tipperary have named nine survivors. The intrigue lies in the additions. Tipperary can now call upon the services of O’Brien, O’Riordan and Liam Casey to create a more powerful middle third unit while the fit again Jack Kennedy is a useful option off the bench. Mayo’s team is dotted with impressive newcomers like Oisin Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin and Tommy Conrory while Matthew Ruane forms a fresh partnership at midfield with Conor Loftus.

There is a sense of rejuvenation to both sides then. They may have been scrapping in relegation battles in late October, Mayo suffering the drop from Divison 1 while Tipperary escaped to safety in the third tier. But since then they have both built up a head of steam, picking up three provincial victories apiece. Mayo’s surmounting of the Roscommon and Galway challenges leaves them in a place of rising confidence. The emotional release of that landmark Munster win leaves Tipperary football in buoyant form. The mood music surrounding both is good and they have cause for optimism.

Aidan O'Shea lifts the Nestor Cup after Mayo's recent victory in the Connacht final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

But more than anything they will realise how huge an opportunity this All-Ireland semi-final is. The remodelled 2020 championship removed the hurdle of quarter-finals or Super 8s, meaning the prize was precious for any team that won a provincial title. The path was cleared to an All-Ireland decider and Kerry’s early loss removed a heavyweight from the Munster and Connacht side of the draw.

Conor Sweeney lifts the trophy after Tipperary are crowned Munster champions. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Mayo are appearing in their 11th such fixture since 2011 and have produced an array of results in three wins, three draws and four defeats. They may be serial last four challengers yet their older crew know there cannot be too many chances left to feature in a final once more. Their 2018 exit in Newbridge and the emphatic manner in which Dublin despatched them last August would have generated concern they were slipping down the rungs of the ladder.

And after their feel-good season of 2016, Tipperary would have consoled themselves that they would come again. It has taken them four years to get back here with no shortage of setbacks and frustration in between. Fortune has fallen in their favour this winter with player availabilty and the championship draw but they have seized it.

Tipperary will not need reminding that chances for an All-Ireland final spot like this don’t come around often. The sentiment regarding the stakes being high will be shared in the Mayo dressing-room.

On the first Sunday of December, a pivotal football afternoon awaits.

