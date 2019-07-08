Tipperary senior duo set for Munster semi-final before Croke Park clash

Jake Morris in action for Tipperary in the Munster senior final.

TIPPERARY PAIR JAKE Morris and Jerome Cahill both face a busy programme of hurling action this week with a Munster semi-final tomorrow night ahead of an All-Ireland quarter-final next Sunday.

Tipperary take on Waterford in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 semi-final tomorrow in Thurles before the senior side face Laois in Croke Park next Sunday.

Morris, who started the Munster senior decider loss to Limerick, has been named at centre-forward in Liam Cahill’s U20 team while Cahill, who came on as a sub in that Gaelic Grounds defeat, is selected at midfield for the underage team.

Wing-back Eoghan Connolly started in Tipperary’s All-Ireland U21 final success over Cork last August while corner-back Craig Morgan, who captains this team, and centre-back Paddy Cadell both came on as substitutes in that victory last August.

Goalkeeper Aaron Browne and attacker Sean Hayes were both part of a Munster minor hurling triumph last summer with Tipperary.

Tipperary

1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Conor McCarthy – Nenagh Éire Óg

3. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields

4. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs (captain)

5. Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs

6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens

7. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill

8. Ciarán Connolly – Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy

11. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

12. Joe Fogarty – Moneygall

13. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan

14. Billy Seymour – Kiladangan

15. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy

Subs

16. Eoin Collins – Drom-Inch

17. Niall Heffernan – Golden-Kilfeacle

18. Robbie Quirke – Toomevara

19. Seán Ryan – Templederry Kenyons

20. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

21. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs

22. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers

23. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens

24. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

