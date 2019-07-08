Tipperary senior duo set for Munster semi-final before Croke Park clash

TIPPERARY PAIR JAKE Morris and Jerome Cahill both face a busy programme of hurling action this week with a Munster semi-final tomorrow night ahead of an All-Ireland quarter-final next Sunday.
Tipperary take on Waterford in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 semi-final tomorrow in Thurles before the senior side face Laois in Croke Park next Sunday.
Morris, who started the Munster senior decider loss to Limerick, has been named at centre-forward in Liam Cahill’s U20 team while Cahill, who came on as a sub in that Gaelic Grounds defeat, is selected at midfield for the underage team.
Wing-back Eoghan Connolly started in Tipperary’s All-Ireland U21 final success over Cork last August while corner-back Craig Morgan, who captains this team, and centre-back Paddy Cadell both came on as substitutes in that victory last August.
Goalkeeper Aaron Browne and attacker Sean Hayes were both part of a Munster minor hurling triumph last summer with Tipperary.
Tipperary
1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
2. Conor McCarthy – Nenagh Éire Óg
3. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields
4. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs (captain)
5. Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs
6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
7. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill
8. Ciarán Connolly – Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy
11. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
12. Joe Fogarty – Moneygall
13. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan
14. Billy Seymour – Kiladangan
15. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy
Subs
16. Eoin Collins – Drom-Inch
17. Niall Heffernan – Golden-Kilfeacle
18. Robbie Quirke – Toomevara
19. Seán Ryan – Templederry Kenyons
20. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
21. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs
22. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
23. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens
24. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
