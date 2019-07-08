This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipperary senior duo set for Munster semi-final before Croke Park clash

Tipperary face Waterford in a provincial U20 last four tie tomorrow night.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 8 Jul 2019, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,737 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4714870
Jake Morris in action for Tipperary in the Munster senior final.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TIPPERARY PAIR JAKE Morris and Jerome Cahill both face a busy programme of hurling action this week with a Munster semi-final tomorrow night ahead of an All-Ireland quarter-final next Sunday.

Tipperary take on Waterford in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 semi-final tomorrow  in Thurles before the senior side face Laois in Croke Park next Sunday.

Morris, who started the Munster senior decider loss to Limerick, has been named at centre-forward in Liam Cahill’s U20 team while Cahill, who came on as a sub in that Gaelic Grounds defeat, is selected at midfield for the underage team.

Wing-back Eoghan Connolly started in Tipperary’s All-Ireland U21 final success over Cork last August while corner-back Craig Morgan, who captains this team, and centre-back Paddy Cadell both came on as substitutes in that victory last August.

Goalkeeper Aaron Browne and attacker Sean Hayes were both part of a Munster minor hurling triumph last summer with Tipperary.

Tipperary

1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Conor McCarthy – Nenagh Éire Óg
3. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields
4. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs (captain)

5. Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs
6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
7. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill

8. Ciarán Connolly – Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy
11. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
12. Joe Fogarty – Moneygall

13. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan
14. Billy Seymour – Kiladangan
15. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy

Subs

16. Eoin Collins – Drom-Inch
17. Niall Heffernan – Golden-Kilfeacle
18. Robbie Quirke – Toomevara
19. Seán Ryan – Templederry Kenyons
20. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
21. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs
22. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
23. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens
24. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie