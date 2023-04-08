Tipperary condemn 'racial comments directed at a member of the Wexford team'

TIPPERARY GAA HAVE condemned “racial comments directed at a member of the Wexford team” during a challenge match between the counties today.

Dean Goodison The Wexford People first reported that the game, played at Carrick Swan, was blown up a minute early after Lee Chin was racially abused by a supporter.

In a statement released this evening, Tipperary GAA confirmed it was “a member of the public who is not connected to Tipperary GAA or the Carrick Swan club”.

Tipperary and Wexford are working together and are “fully committed to having the incident investigated fully”.

Advertisement

“The Tipperary senior hurlers played Wexford this afternoon in a senior hurling challenge hosted by the Carrick Swan club,” the statement, signed off by Tipperary GAA PRO Jonathan Cullen, reads.

Statement in relation to senior hurling challenge between Tipperary and Wexford pic.twitter.com/1ZEToSIr77 — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) April 8, 2023

“Unfortunately as the game entered the closing stages, a member of the public who is not connected to either Tipperary GAA or the Carrick Swan club made racial comments which were directed at a member of the Wexford team. Tipperary GAA wish to state quiet [sic] clearly that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and has absolutely no place at our games or in our society.

“Tipperary GAA along with the senior hurling management, players and the Carrick Swan GAA club do not condone this kind of behaviour and wish to distance ourselves from any such comments.

“Both Tipperary and Wexford GAA county boards have been in contact with each other in relation to this incident and are fully committed to having the incident investigated fully.”

Wexford’s challenge match with Tipperary has been blown up a minute early, forward Lee Chin racially abused by a home supporter, sickening stuff, — Dean Goodison (@deangoodison) April 8, 2023

The statement was retweeted by Wexford GAA on Twitter.

The42 have since contacted Wexford GAA for comment.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.